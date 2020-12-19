India vs Australia 1st Test | Anatomy of Indian defeat after Virat Kohli's bunch crashed for 36

1. Tim Paine guides Aussies close

Much before India folded for 36, Tim Paine, the Australian captain, worked hard to close the gap with India. Paine made a fine, unbeaten half-century that lifted his side from 111 for 7 to 191. The last three wickets added 80 runs and that made a decisive impact in the end calculations. There is no gainsaying if Australia were bowled out for 130 or 140, India could have won the Test but their bowlers would have a better target to defend than the eventual 90, albeit a slightly better one that would have run the Aussies close.

Some thought is certain to go into the way bowlers' approach tailenders as we have seen many times the late order batsmen in opposition ranks adding some important runs.

Kohli admitted as much. "Australia was seven down for 110 (111) if I am not wrong when Tim Paine offered a chance and then he got 70 odd from there. Even Marnus Labuschagne was dropped a couple of times. In Test cricket, you need to take your chances when they come your way. They can be very costly and we realised very harshly today what the repercussions of not taking your chances can be.

"Teams will not offer you chances, again and again, you need to grab every opportunity that comes your way. That would have been a boosting factor for us if we had a lead of few more runs, a lead of above 100 and decent batting can make the opposition panic," said Kohli during the post-match press conference.

2. Australian pacers rule

Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins completed personal milestones in the first Test. Hazlewood went past 200-wicket mark in his 52nd Test, while Cummins flew past the 150-wicket like in his 31st Test. They stuck the perfect length to rattle the Indians, taking up 5/8 and 4/21 respectively. But the way some of the Indian batsmen played them, stuck to the crease with minimal foot movement too hampered their cause, snicking almost everything in the channel outside the off-stump.

3. Dropped catches

There were several dropped catches in Australia's innings. Marnus Labuschagne was offered three reprieves and Tim Paine one and both of them made significant contribution. Labuschagne made 47 and Paine 73 and it made a difference too as Aussies soldiered to 191. Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Agarwal, Wriddhiman Saha and Prithvi Shaw all are on the list of butter fingers.

4. Shami hurt

The final blow for India came in the form of an injury to pacer Mohammed Shami, who hurt his forearm while trying to evade a bouncer from Pat Cummins. He has taken to hospital for scans and India will be waiting anxiously for report as Shami's unavailability will severely hamper India's bowling resources as they already do not have Ishant Sharma.