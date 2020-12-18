India Vs Australia, Adelaide Test: Day 2 Updates: Ashwin removes Smith, Head cheaply; Aussies four down

Adelaide, December 18: Australia bowlers would be looking to wrap up India's lower middle-order as soon as possible in the morning session on day two of the 1st Test at Adelaide Oval on Friday (December 18).

India closed the opening day's play at 233/6 in 89 overs as Australia dominated two sessions in an exciting contest between bat and ball in the day-night Test. Wriddhiman Saha (9*) and R Ashwin (15*) will begin India's batting on the second day.

Three India wickets in the final hour of play tipped the opening day of the pink-ball Test in favour of Australia after visiting skipper Virat Kohli had set the India innings up with his 23rd half-century at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday (December 17).

The sessions card at the end of the day's action might read 2-1 in favour of Australia, but it was a day of top-quality Test cricket as fortunes swung with each passing hour.

Here are the live updates from Day 2:

All-rounder Cameron Green walks into the middle to bat in his debut game and gets off the mark immediately. Wicket! Travis Head (7) gives a simple return catch to Ashwin. The batsman gifts his wicket to the off-spinner. Australia 65/4 in 34.4 overs. It's time for a drinks break. Australia 64/3, trail India (244) by 180 runs. Big LBW appeal from Ashwin off Head! Umpire not interested. India review it and ball-tracking showed 'umpire's call'. Lucky! A couple of boundaries for Labuschagne in that over bowled by Umesh Yadav. Australia reach 59/3 in 30 overs. BIG WICKET! Steve Smith (1) edges and Ajinkya Rahane takes a sharp catch at slip. Ashwin Strikes in the first over with a brilliant carrom ball. Australia - 45/3 in 27 overs. Ashwin gets Smith with a beautifully pitched carrom ball. He never looked completely comfortable... that interrupted preparation? #AusvInd — Daniel Brettig (@danbrettig) December 18, 2020 Smith Survives Run Out Scare! A sigh or relief in the Australian dressing room as TV replays showed that the batsman just made it to the crease in time. Dropped! This time Prithvi Shaw puts down a sitter at mid-wicket. Labuschagne gets another reprieve. Bumrah was the bowler this time. Fielding is letting the Indians down in this game. ANOTHER chance for Marnus! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/zl25xRJjIX — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 18, 2020 2nd session begins! Labuschagne and Smith resume batting for Australia in the second session. Mohammed Shami starts the proceedings for India. End of 1st session! Dinner Break! Australia 35/2 in 19 overs. It would have been 3 for India. 6 wickets were lost in this session and 46 runs were scored in all. Dropped! Jasprit Bumrah puts down a sitter at near the boundary rope and the ball goes out of the boundary for a four. Marnus Labuschagne gets a breather, Shami looks devastated. India would have got the third wicket in the morning session. Will this cost India? Wicket! Bumrah strikes again and this time he traps Joe Burns (8) in front with another beauty. Batsman takes the DRS but ball-tracking rules Umpire's Call, he has to depart. Australia - 29/2 in 17 overs. A couple of boundaries for Labuschagne from that Mohammed Shami over. Australia reach 29/1 after 16 overs. Lucky & Four! Labuschagne edges Bumrah and the ball flies past Wriddhiman Saha and Ajinkya Rahane at first slip. Saha was a little late to react as the ball kept dipping. The bowler had almost got the second wicket in the over. Wicket! Jasprit Bumrah traps Matthew Wade (8) in front and appeals. The umpire took his time and raised his finger. Wade goes upstairs but in vain. Australia - 16/1 After 11 overs, Australia reach 13. The openers have done the job well so far by denying the tourists any wicket in the first session. Joe Burns scores his first run after facing 13 balls. Four! Mattew Wade gets off the mark with a boundary towards the cover region. These are also the first runs for the hosts. 4 maiden overs in a row from India and Australians are yet to get off the mark in their first innings. Bumrah also begins with a maiden over! Adelaide Oval crowd give Burns an encouraging round of applause for getting bat on ball to Bumrah #AusvInd — Daniel Brettig (@danbrettig) December 18, 2020 Umesh starts with a maiden over! Australia 0/0 after 1st over. Four wickets, 23 minutes and 11 runs as Indian batsmen have been bowled out for 244. Australian openers Matthew Wade and Joe Burns are walking into the middle to begin their response. Captain Kohli gives some pep talk before they walk into the middle. Umesh to start proceedings for India. India's batting strategy criticised! Without taking anything away from the fantastic Aussie bowling, poor tactics and poor batting by the latter half if the Indian batting. 4 wickets lost for just 11 runs this morning! How crucial was @imVkohli’s run out becoming even more painful evident — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) December 18, 2020 Wicket! Shami falls for a duck on the first ball he faced as Cummins strikes. Easy catch for Travis Head. India all out for 244/10 in the first innings. Four! Bumrah plays a cover drive on the final delivery of Starc's over and gets a boundary. Proper cricketing shot this! Wicket! Umesh Yadav (6) tries to slog Mitchell Starc but fails to connect it well. Matthew Wade takes a good catch at mid-off. India 240/9 in 92.2 overs. Fourth wicket for Starc in the innings. End of the over - first one of the day in which India didn't lose a wicket. India - 240/8 in 92 overs. Umesh and Bumrah are into the middle. Four! Umesh Yadav pulls Cummins and gets a boundary. These are going to be vital runs for the Indians as the tailenders are on the crease. Wicket! Wriddhiman Saha (9) too follows Ashwin in the dressing room in the very next over and gets dismissed in an almost similar fashion. Only the bowler was different this time - Mitchell Starc. India - 235/8. Wicket! Australia begin the day's play with Ashwin's wicket on the third delivery. The batsman nicks and Paine takes a simple catch. India lose their seventh wicket. India - 233/7 Ashwin and Saha begin proceedings with the bat for India on Day 2. Pat Cummins bowls the first over for Australia.