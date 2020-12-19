India vs Australia 1st Test | India secure this unwanted history at 19 for 6

Starting from their overnight 9/1, India soon lost their nightwatchman Jasprit Bumrah in the 8th over of the innings to Pat Cummins. It was a rather expected dismissal but what followed was totally unexpected.

From 15 for 2, India lost four more wickets in the space of 4 runs as their score read 19 for six. In fact, they lost Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Mayank Agarwal on the score of 15 alone. Pujara fell to Cummins while Rahane and Agarwal were ousted by Josh Hazlewood. Soon, Cummins snaffled Kohli too as India crumbled like a wholemeal cookie.

The 19 for 6 was India's lowest combined total by top six batsmen in history. They beat the 25 for 6 made in the fourth innings at Kingsmead, Durban, against South Africa in 1996. India were then bundled out for 66 by Allan Donald and company.