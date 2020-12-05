India vs Australia 2020 2nd T20: Date, India Time, Probable 11, TV Channel List, Live Streaming Details

Sydney, December 5: India have won each of their last nine completed T20Is- including two Super Overs and after winning the last game against Australia, they are looking forward to extending their winning streak and aiming to seal the series on Sunday (December 6).

A spirited all-round performance from India saw them register a comprehensive 11-run win over Australia in the first T20I at the Manuka Oval on Friday (December 4).

The 1-0 lead in the three-match series was a combined effort of Ravindra Jadeja's classy cameo, T Natarajan's lethal yorkers, and Yuzvendra Chahal's magical spin.

After KL Rahul and Jadeja guided the team to 161/7, Chahal, who came on as a concussion substitute for an injured all-rounder, and T Natarajan, who made his T20I debut, scalped three wickets each to help India seal a win.

It's been over 19 months since India lost a T20I series and they now look the most potent side in the shortest format of the game. On the other, Australia, the current number two-ranked side in the ICC T20I Team Rankings, will look to find ways to counter the potent Indian batting in a bid to level the series. They will also look to repair the bowling department which leaked runs in the final overs.

Australia will also be waiting for an update on skipper Finch's injury. The skipper is in brilliant form and has been leading the team from the front. If he is ruled out of the T20I series it is unclear who will take over the captaincy for the remaining two fixtures.

Meanwhile, Jadeja, who was hit on the helmet in the final over, has been ruled out of the remaining series and pacer Shardul Thakur is added to the squad.

Here's a TV and Possible 11 guide for the second T20I.

1. Date and Venue The match will be played on Sunday (December 5) at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, the venue where Australia wrested the ODI series 2-0. 2. Time of the match Tune in for the match at 1.40 PM IST. 3. Live telecast and streaming The match will be live on Sony Sports Networks and live stream will be on Sony LIV. You can also follow the match via updates in MyKhel. 4. Possible 11 India: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah/Mohammed Shami, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan. Australia: Aaron Finch/Marnus Labuschagne (if Finch is not recovered from a hip injury), D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Daniel Sams, Nathan Lyon.