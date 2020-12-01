India vs Australia 2020 3rd ODI: Date, India Time, Probable 11, TV Channel List, Live Streaming Details

Canberra, December 1: Although India have already lost the three-match ODI series against Australia with the hosts taking an unassailable 2-0 lead, the Virat Kohli-led side still has much to play for in the third and final ODI, scheduled to be held on Wednesday (December 2).

Apart from avoiding the humiliating ODI series whitewash, India can earn points in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League. The ongoing series between India and Australia is a part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League and defeats in the opening two ODIs means India is yet to open their account.

Whereas, Australia have so far played five matches in the Super League, registering four wins and one defeat. With 40 points under their belt, Australia top the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League standings followed by England, who have 30 points from six games.

However, it will not be an easy task for the Indian team to overpower Australia, who are high on confidence after securing two comprehensive wins over the visitors. In both ODIs, Australia racked up a total of more than 350 runs with Indian bowlers struggling to thwart their opposition's batsmen.

Here's an essential guide to the 3rd ODI between India and Australia at Canberra.

1. Date and venue The match will be held at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Wednesday (December 2). Aussies have already taken the series 2-0 after wins at Sydney. 2. Match time The match will start at 9.10 AM IST. 3. Live telecast and Streaming info The match will be live on Sony Sports Networks and live streaming will be on Sony LIV. You can also follow the match through MyKhel Updates. 4. Playing 11 India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey (might come in for Mayank Agarwal), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini/T Natarajan, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal/Kuldeep Yadav. Australia: Aaron Finch, Matthew Wade, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Mosies Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.