India vs Australia 2020 3rd ODI: Date, India Time, Probable 11, TV Channel List, Live Streaming Details

1. Date and venue
The match will be held at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Wednesday (December 2). Aussies have already taken the series 2-0 after wins at Sydney.
2. Match time
The match will start at 9.10 AM IST.
3. Live telecast and Streaming info
The match will be live on Sony Sports Networks and live streaming will be on Sony LIV. You can also follow the match through MyKhel Updates.
4. Playing 11
India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey (might come in for Mayank Agarwal), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini/T Natarajan, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal/Kuldeep Yadav.
Australia: Aaron Finch, Matthew Wade, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Mosies Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.