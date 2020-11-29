India vs Australia 2nd ODI Live Score: Kohli and co look to bounce back in Sydney

Sydney, November 29: After a 66-run thrashing on Friday (November 27), Team India look to bounce back when they lock horns with Australia in the second ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Sunday (November 29).

India's battered bowling unit will have little time to regroup and limited resources at its disposal in a desperate bid to perform a redemption act and save the ODI series.

While Australia's all-rounders stepped up in the first encounter, India didn't have any to show for as Hardik Pandya, who fired with the bat didn't bowl and is not expected to anytime soon. So, Virat Kohli's team will definitely need to rethink about how they find a bowling option.

Without the sixth bowling option, team India persisted with the five available although they were taken to the cleaners by the Aussie batting. So, how will Kohli and co find the balance as they aim to level the series?

Here myKhel brings the live updates of India vs Australia, Second ODI:

Auto Refresh Feeds India also have fitness concerns of leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal who had to leave the field after completing his quota of 10 overs in the first ODI. If he is not fit to play, then India have Kuldeep Yadav to call upon. With Hardik Pandya playing as a pure batsman, India could think of bringing in a bowler for a batsman to fill the void of the sixth bowling option. Or they could just switch one of the pacers for a spin bowling option especially due to the game being played on the same strip as the first ODI. The home side also may be forced into a change as all-rounder Marcus Stoinis is a major doubt for the match after being helped out during the first ODI. But, unlike India, the Aussies have many options like Cameron Green, Sean Abbott and Ashton Agar to bring in for the injured Stoinis. After suffering a 66-run loss in the first ODI, Virat Kohli and co will need to bounce back quickly to keep the ODI series alive. But, without a pace bowling all-rounder in the squad, how will they find a sixth bowling option? Welcome to myKhel's live updates of India vs Australia, 2nd ODI in Sydney, which is scheduled to start at 9.10 AM IST.