Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Magical moment in the stands as Indian fan proposes to Australian fan! Watch

By
Australia beat India by 51 runs in the 2nd ODI
Australia beat India by 51 runs in the 2nd ODI

Bengaluru, Nov. 29: While the Australian team put up another scintillating show on the field, a man in the stands went down on his knee as he made the grand gesture.

Hosts Australia were playing against India in the second ODI of the three-match One Day International series at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

An Indian fan, donning the Men in Blues’ jersey went down on one knew and proposed to his lover while Virat Kohli’s boys attempted to chase down the mammoth target at the SCG. While the man was an Indian fan, the girl was supporting the hosts as she was wearing the yellow t-shirt.

Though his team lost, fate was on the man’s side as the girl accepted his proposal. Both the commentators and players enjoyed a light-hearted moment during the match. Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who put up another solid show, congratulated the couple by applauding them from the field. It was a magical moment indeed!

Meanwhile, on the field, Australia sealed the series as they took an unbeaten 2-0 lead over visitors India. After winning the first match by 66 runs, the Australian team put up another solid show as they clinched a 51-run win over Virat Kohli’s men.

The final ODI will be held at Canberra on Wednesday (Dec. 2).

More INDIA News

 
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: LAZ 0 - 2 UDI
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, November 29, 2020, 18:04 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 29, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More