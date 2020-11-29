India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Magical moment in the stands as Indian fan proposes to Australian fan! Watch

Hosts Australia were playing against India in the second ODI of the three-match One Day International series at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

An Indian fan, donning the Men in Blues’ jersey went down on one knew and proposed to his lover while Virat Kohli’s boys attempted to chase down the mammoth target at the SCG. While the man was an Indian fan, the girl was supporting the hosts as she was wearing the yellow t-shirt.

Though his team lost, fate was on the man’s side as the girl accepted his proposal. Both the commentators and players enjoyed a light-hearted moment during the match. Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who put up another solid show, congratulated the couple by applauding them from the field. It was a magical moment indeed!

Was this the riskiest play of the night? 💍



She said yes - and that's got @GMaxi_32's approval! 👏 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/7vM8jyJ305 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 29, 2020

Meanwhile, on the field, Australia sealed the series as they took an unbeaten 2-0 lead over visitors India. After winning the first match by 66 runs, the Australian team put up another solid show as they clinched a 51-run win over Virat Kohli’s men.

The final ODI will be held at Canberra on Wednesday (Dec. 2).