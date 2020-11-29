India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Warner may not be available for third ODI: Oz skipper Aaron Finch

After opting to bat, Australia put up a massive total of 389. The top order put up another solid show. But while defending the total, David Warner got injured while fielding. Warner was taken to the hospital for scans and providing an update on the opener, Australia skipper Aaron Finch said Warner might not be available for selection for the third and final ODI in Canberra.

During India’s chase, Shikhar Dhawan hit the ball towards mid-off in the fourth over. Warner dived to stop the ball and following that the opener appeared to be in discomfort and limped off the field. As reported in ESPNCricinfo, a Cricket Australia spokesperson confirmed that Warner will undergo scans.

Also, talking about their thumping win, Finch said after the match, “Anytime you get in the high 300s is good. Very pleased to wrap it up in two wins. No idea about Warner’s fitness. We’ve got to reshuffle it around, I don’t think he’ll be available. The way Davey played upfront was unbelievable. Then Smithy played out of his skin for two matches in a row.

“Henriques bowled to a simple plan and changed his pace a lot. As Virat said, we probably got a blueprint with Hardik’s bowling, he was really hard to hit with pace off deliveries,” stated the skipper.

With Sunday’s win the hosts have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The final ODI will be played in Canberra on Wednesday (Dec. 2).

