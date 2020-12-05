India vs Australia 2nd T20: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Best Playing 11 Updates

1. Team News - India

Following their victory on the back of India's first concussion substitute Yuzvendra Chahal's terrific bowling display, India will enter the second game with a lot more confidence. What India would aspire is a better effort from the top-order, especially senior opener Shikhar Dhawan, who has gone off the boil after the half century in the first ODI.

Skipper Kohli has been decent without being extraordinary and that has affected the team. A solid knock from Kohli can go a long way in solving India's worries. It will be interesting to see if Manish Pandey gets a second game. Ideally, he should get one more game but his discomfort against Adam Zampa was quite visible and the Indian innings lost the momentum when he started wasting deliveries.

Between Pandey and Shreyas Iyer, there isn't much of a difference as they are same type of players, who need some time before they counter-attack. For Sanju Samson and the in-form Hardik Pandya, the job will be to utilise the last six overs even though Samson's temperament in the few international matches that he has played hasn't been impressive.

2. Team News - Australia

For Australia, one interesting aspect is veteran Nathan Lyon being drafted into the T20 squad and it remains to be seen if he replaces Mitchell Swepson in the playing XI. Lyon could be used in Powerplay just like India successfully used young off-spinner Washington Sundar.

It will only help India that rival captain Aaron Finch, who has been in fantastic form, may not be fully fit. D'Arcy Short looked out of place and Chahal exposed his chinks. Steve Smith, for all his greatness, isn't exactly the best T20 player around and is more at ease playing the second fiddle to an enforcer.

Glenn Maxwell has limitations which both Jasprit Bumrah and T Natarajan had exposed in the last ODI and first T20 respectively.

3. Possible 11

India: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah/Mohammed Shami, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan.

Australia: Aaron Finch/Marnus Labuschagne (if Finch is not recovered from a hip injury), D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Daniel Sams, Nathan Lyon / Mitchell Swepson.

4. Dream11

KL Rahul, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Mitchell Starc, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, T Natarajan.