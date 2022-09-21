India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Nagpur VCA Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Boundary Length, Stats

1 India’s T20I record at Nagpur
India have played 4 matches at the VCA Stadium and have won 2 matches and lost the other 2. Australia have never played a T20I match at this venue.
2 Nagpur Stadium T20I records
Highest total: 215/5 by Sri Lanka
Highest total: India: 186/9
Lowest Total: 79 all out by India
Most runs: M Shahazad (Afg): 166
Most runs: India: KL Rahul: 123
Highest score: M Naim (Bangla): 81
Highest score: India: KL Rahul: 71
Most 6s: M Shahazad (Afg): 7
Most 6s: India: Shreyas Iyer: 5
Highest partnership: 98 by M Nabi / S Shinwari (Afg) and M Naim / M Mithun (Bangla)
Highest partnership, India: G Gambhir / MS Dhoni: 61
Most wickets: M Nabi, Rashid Khan: 8
Most wickets, India: Deepak Chahar: 6
Best bowling: Deepak Chahar: 6/7
Worst bowling: Yusuf Pathan: 4 overs: 54 runs.
3 Nagpur Stadium Details
Boundary length: 80x85 meters straight and square
Established: 2008
Capacity: 45000
Host Association: Vidarbha (Maharashtra)
Average T20 Score: 151
4 Nagpur pitch report
Nagpur pitch often carries some balance between bat and ball. But generally, the pitch helps the team batting first as chasing is a bit tough here, indicated by that average second innings score of 128. If the team batting first scored around 180, then the chasers could land in a bit of trouble because of the increasing slowness of the surface.
5 Nagpur weather
There is a 24 per cent probability of thundershowers in the morning on Friday (September 23), and the city could see a 1 MM rain fall and experience 79 per cent cloud over on the match day. But as the day wear on, the climate will see a good amount of improvement and we could just have another full game on our hands.