India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Toss, Playing 11 Update, Pitch Report, Captains' Comments

Nagpur, September 23: Nothing will less than a win will suffice for India when they face Australia in the 2nd T20I at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium here on Friday (Septmeber 23).
Australia had taken a 1-0 lead in the 3-match series after their stunning 4-wicket win at Mohali, and another favourable result will spur the visitors to a rather rare series win in India.
India would like to preserve a proud home record, particularly ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 as it is also a case of blemishless preparations.
So. here is updates of the India vs Australia 2nd T20I such as toss, playing 11, captains' comments and pitch report.
Toss: India won, elected to field. Bumrah in for Umesh, Pant in for Bhuvi.
Playing 11
India: 1 Rohit Sharma (captain), 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Rishabh Pant, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Dinesh Karthik (wk), 8 Axar Patel, 9 Harshal Patel, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal.
Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Daniel Sams, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
Pitch report
Ravi Shastri in Star Sports: “Pretty overcast and it is very humid. This pitch looks tacky. Normally teams winning the toss bat first. With the rain around, teams might want to do otherwise. There is a darkish look to the pitch which suggests that the covers have been on. It is dry as well. It looks two-paced as well. The ball will hold up and turn. The par score is 150, and it shouldn't change much.”
Captains' comments
Rohit Sharmam, India captain: "We're going to field first. It's nice, there are so many people who have come to watch us. It is nice to get a game. These games are challenging ones because you don't know what to do. You just have to go out and express yourself. Hopefully we can put up a good show. Since it is an eight over game, we had to make two changes: Bumrah comes in for Umesh Yadav. Bhuvi misses out too and Pant comes in."
Aaron Finch, Australia captain: "We would have bowled first as well. Chasing in a small gave would have been good. We're happy with the way we played and the execution. We have two changes: Ellis is injured and Sams comes in. Sean Abbott comes in for Inglis."
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.