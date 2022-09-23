India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Toss, Playing 11 Update, Pitch Report, Captains' Comments

Australia had taken a 1-0 lead in the 3-match series after their stunning 4-wicket win at Mohali, and another favourable result will spur the visitors to a rather rare series win in India.

India would like to preserve a proud home record, particularly ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 as it is also a case of blemishless preparations.

So. here is updates of the India vs Australia 2nd T20I such as toss, playing 11, captains' comments and pitch report.

Toss: India won, elected to field. Bumrah in for Umesh, Pant in for Bhuvi.

Playing 11

India: 1 Rohit Sharma (captain), 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Rishabh Pant, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Dinesh Karthik (wk), 8 Axar Patel, 9 Harshal Patel, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Daniel Sams, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Pitch report

Ravi Shastri in Star Sports: “Pretty overcast and it is very humid. This pitch looks tacky. Normally teams winning the toss bat first. With the rain around, teams might want to do otherwise. There is a darkish look to the pitch which suggests that the covers have been on. It is dry as well. It looks two-paced as well. The ball will hold up and turn. The par score is 150, and it shouldn't change much.”

Captains' comments

Rohit Sharmam, India captain: "We're going to field first. It's nice, there are so many people who have come to watch us. It is nice to get a game. These games are challenging ones because you don't know what to do. You just have to go out and express yourself. Hopefully we can put up a good show. Since it is an eight over game, we had to make two changes: Bumrah comes in for Umesh Yadav. Bhuvi misses out too and Pant comes in."

Aaron Finch, Australia captain: "We would have bowled first as well. Chasing in a small gave would have been good. We're happy with the way we played and the execution. We have two changes: Ellis is injured and Sams comes in. Sean Abbott comes in for Inglis."