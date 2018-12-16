India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 3: As it happened: Aussies grow lead amid seamers' strike

Perth, December 16: Australia ended the Day 3 of the second Test against India at 132/4 for an overall lead of 175 after gaining a 43-run first innings lead. India were bowled out for 283 in their first innings.

India will be eager to get as much close as possible to Australia on Day 3 of the second India vs Australia Test at the Optus Stadium here on Sunday (December 16). India start the day at 172 for three chasing Australia's 326 all out, 154 adrift and they need to carry on the good work they did on Day 2.

India will bank on skipper Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, both of them have made solid fifties, to carry on and take the team close or even past Australia's total. Considering the nature of the Perth pitch, India would like to have a substantial first innings lead before having a go at Australia in their second innings. Here's MyKhel Live Update of Day 3.

STUMPS DAY 3: Australia are 132/4 and lead by 175 runs. A chance to pick a wicket go begging. Rahane failed to grab a healthy edge by Khwaja off Vihari and Australia are 130/4 and lead by 173 Wicket N0 4: Travis cut Shami uppishly to third man and Ishant takes a good catch. It's role reversal too. It was Shami who took the catch at third man off Ishant in the first innings. Australia's total has touched 100 and they have been made work to hard every single run by Indians Wicket no 3: Ishant exploits the gap between Handscomb's bat and pad to nail the ball on his pad. Plub leg before. Aus are 85 for 3 and lead by 128 runs. Shaun Marsh has under-edged a pull off Shami and Australia are 64/2 for a lead of 107 Harris leaves the ball and it crashes onto the stumps. Bumrah elated. Kohli elated. Aus are 59/1 and lead by 102 runs. Australia have gone past 50 and lead by 98 runs. Aaron Finch is confirmed as retired hurt. He's off for an x-ray after being hit on the finger by Shami. Khawaja has joined Harris in the middle. Aus are 33/0 TEA: Australia are 33/0 and ahead by 76 runs. Finch has taken a blow on his finger by Shami. He is in pain. We will have to wait Bumrah hit Harris on the Helmet. Doctors put him through concussion test and harris says he is fine. India had a good chance to pick up an Australian wicket as Harris edged Ishant to slips but Pujara was a fraction late to react, resulting in a drop. Aus are 11/0 and lead by 54 runs. Australia begin their second innings. Bumrah and Ishant are opening for India while Harris and Finch out in the middle for Australia India all out for 283 and conceded a lead of 43 runs. Nathan Lyon, the offie, took 5 wickets in a gritty effort. Pant holes out to Starc in the deep off Lyon. India are 9 down for 279. Lyon snaffles Ishant, who could not keep a drive on the ground and the offie took a good return catch. India are 254/8 Second session starts. LUNCH: India are 252/7 and 74 runs behind. Kohli is out to Cummins and only Pant is the recognised batsman now. Wicket NO 7; Shami edged Lyon to Paine behind the wicket. India are 252/7 Wicket no 6. And it is the big fish. Kohli for 123. Handcomb claimed a low catch off an edge off Cummins and third umpire Nigel Llong took a while and eventually gave it out. India 252/6 India has cut down Australia's lead below 100 and they are now trailing by 95 runs Vihari edged one to Paine behind the wicket and India's fifth wicket down for 223. 6. Kohli slashed the ball over deep third man off Hazlewood. Aus lead has shrunk to 106. 100 for Kohli via a punched four off Starc. His 25th in Test cricket. Masterclass stuff from Indian skipper. With that four of Lyon, Kohli has moved onto 90s. Lovely shot thru cover. It was as good an off-drive as you get from anyone. Vihari off Cummins Vihari have looked solid as of now and Kohli is just 11 runs away from another away hundred. Wicket in the very first over -- Rahane nicked one from Lyon to Paine behind the stumps. Out for 51 and India are 173/4. Welcome to Live Update of Day 3 of the second Test between India and Australia. India resume at 172 for three, 154 in arrears of Australia's 326. Kohli and Rahane are at crease.