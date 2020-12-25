India vs Australia 2nd Test: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Best Playing 11 Updates

Melbourne, December 25: After a debilitating defeat in the pink-ball Test, India will look forward to make a strong comeback when they take on Australia in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from Saturday (December 26).

If the humiliation of getting bundled out for 36, their lowest Test score ever, wasn't enough, India was handed a confidence-denting blow when pacer Mohammad Shami was ruled out of the remaining series with a fractured arm.

Not to forget the departure of regular skipper and batting mainstay Virat Kohli as he was granted paternity leave. Now India and Australia are dealing with contrasting feelings as they head into the Boxing Day Test.

1. Team News - India India now faces a problem of an unstable batting order as none managed to stand up in the second innings and deliver against the Australia attack. Prithvi Shaw was dismissed in similar fashion -- gap between bat and pad -- in both the innings and Shubman Gill is included in the playing XI for the second Test. Rishabh Pant too has found a place in the XI after first-choice wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha failed to deliver in the first Test. R Ashwin, who stole the show in the first Test, has cemented his place and India will pair him with allrounder Ravindra Jadeja. Mohammad Siraj has come in for Shami. 2. Team News - Australia Australia will be riding on the back of a come-from-behind win in the first Test. While the win helped them maintain their 100 per cent win record in pink-ball Tests, Australia have emerged victorious seven times in their last 10 outings in a Boxing Day Test and they would surely want to make that 8 in 11. Steve Smith, who had always dreamt of batting in the Boxing Day Test, has a great record in Australian cricket's biggest annual event. It will be interesting to see if he can continue striking gold in the Boxing Day Test 3. Playing 11 India: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav. Australia: Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (C), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood. 4. Dream11 Joe Burns, Mayank Agarwal, Steve Smith, Ajinkya Rahane, Marnus Labuschagne, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, R Ashwin, Josh Hazlewood.