India vs Australia 2nd Test: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Best Playing 11 Updates

1. Team News - India
India now faces a problem of an unstable batting order as none managed to stand up in the second innings and deliver against the Australia attack. Prithvi Shaw was dismissed in similar fashion -- gap between bat and pad -- in both the innings and Shubman Gill is included in the playing XI for the second Test. Rishabh Pant too has found a place in the XI after first-choice wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha failed to deliver in the first Test. R Ashwin, who stole the show in the first Test, has cemented his place and India will pair him with allrounder Ravindra Jadeja. Mohammad Siraj has come in for Shami.
2. Team News - Australia
Australia will be riding on the back of a come-from-behind win in the first Test. While the win helped them maintain their 100 per cent win record in pink-ball Tests, Australia have emerged victorious seven times in their last 10 outings in a Boxing Day Test and they would surely want to make that 8 in 11. Steve Smith, who had always dreamt of batting in the Boxing Day Test, has a great record in Australian cricket's biggest annual event. It will be interesting to see if he can continue striking gold in the Boxing Day Test
3. Playing 11
India: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.
Australia: Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (C), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.
4. Dream11
Joe Burns, Mayank Agarwal, Steve Smith, Ajinkya Rahane, Marnus Labuschagne, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, R Ashwin, Josh Hazlewood.