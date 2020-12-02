India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Score: Kohli, Gill look to rebuild after early Dhawan wicket

Canberra, December 2: Left chasing shadows in the first two games, a listless Indian team would most certainly tweak its bowling combination in order to avoid a second successive clean-sweep when it takes on Australia in the third and final ODI in Canberra on Wednesday (December 2).

A 0-3 defeat against Australia would be their second rout in consecutive ODI series having met the same fate in New Zealand earlier this year.

The first two games turned out to be run-fests in which Australia out-batted Virat Kohli's men and before they switch over to the T20 series, a win at the picturesque Manuka Oval could do their confidence a world of good. Will T Natarajan make his debut as India look to fix the leaky bowling attack?

Auto Refresh Feeds Time for some left-arm spin as Aaron Finch brings Ashton Agar into the attack. FOUR! Gill pulls Green for the second boundary of the over. India - 59/1 in 11 overs. FOUR! Gill drives Green straight down the ground for his second boundary of the match. 50 up for India in the eleventh over, which is being bowled by Cameron Green. Abbott concedes just one single of the final over of the first powerplay. India - 49/1 in 10 overs. Back-to-back boundaries for Kohli off Green to end the over. India - 48/1 in 9 overs. FOUR! Kohli pulls Green for his second boundary of the match. Debut man Cameron Green comes into the attack for Australia. Abbott concedes five runs from his second over. India - 40/1 in 8 overs. FOUR! Kohli off the mark with a boundary as he drives Abbott staright down the ground. Nine runs come from Hazlewood's fouth over. India - 35/1 in 7 overs. SIX! Gill clears the fine leg fielder comfortably off Hazlewood for the first maximum of the match. Kohli walks in to the middle to join Gill as Abbott bowls a good first over. India - 26/1 in 6 overs. WICKET! Abbott strikes as Dhawan gifts his wicket via a simple catch to Agar at short cover. Dhawan c Agar b Abbott 16 (27). India - 26/1 in 5.5 overs. First bowling change and Maxwell is replaced by Sean Abbott. At the end of 5 overs, the Indian openers have got off to a decent start against Australia. India - 24/0 in 5 overs. FOUR! Gill flicks Hazlewood through mid wicket for his first boundary of the match. Hazlewood starts off with a no ball in his third over and Dhawan finds the fielder at mid on. Nine runs come from Maxwell's second over. India - 18/0 in 4 overs. FOUR! Dhawan sweeps Maxwell for his second boundary of the match. Despite a boundary of the first ball of the over, Hazlewood goes for just 5 runs in his second over. India - 9/0 in 3 overs. FOUR! Dhawan cover drives Haxzlewood for the first boundary of the match. Maxwell concedes four singles from his first over. India - 4/0 in 2 overs. Time for spin early as Glenn Maxwell bowls the second over for Australia. Brilliant start from Hazlewood, who starts off with a maiden over. India - 0/0 in 1 over. Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan open the natting for India, while Josh Hazlewood takes the new ball for Australia. And here is how Australia line-up: Aaron Finch (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood. Here is the confirmed Indian playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, T Natarajan. Australia also have made three changes with Cameron Green, Sean Abbott and Ashton Agar replacing David Warner, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc. As for team changes, India have brought in T Natarajan, Shubman Gill, Shardul Tahkur and Kuldeep Yadav for Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mayank Agarwal and Navdeep Saini. India skipper Virat Kohli wins the toss and elects to bat first against Australia. Tails was the call and tails it is. Captain @imVkohli has won the toss and #TeamIndia are batting first in the 3rd ODI. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/ei4x2aqpAt — BCCI (@BCCI) December 2, 2020 Pitch report: Glenn McGrath and Sanjay Manjrekar say it's another batsman friendly pitch and the only thing in the bowlers' favour is the boundaries are bigger. T Natarajan is all set to make his debut today as he receives his cap from Virat Kohli and Australia's Cameron Green receives his ODI cap from Steve Smith. A massive day for @Natarajan_91 today as he makes his #TeamIndia debut. He becomes the proud owner of 🧢 232. Go out and give your best, champ! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/YtXD3Nn9pz — BCCI (@BCCI) December 2, 2020 We have witnessed two high-scoring games in Sydney. Will we see another in Canberra or will the pitch offer something for the bowlers? Let's find out at the pitch report. In the match, Kohli will have a chance to surpass India legend Sachin Tendulkar to become the fastest player to reach 12,000 run-mark in the ODIs. The Indian skipper needs 23 runs to achieve that feat. Apart from enforced changes of Warner and Cummins, hosts Australia are also likely to make many changes to their side having already sealed the ODI series. Will India rest pace spearheads Mohammed Shami or Jasprit Bumrah to keep them fresh for the much anticipated Test series? We'll find out at the toss, which is less than a hour away. Win the toss and _______?



The third Dettol ODI at Manuka Oval starts at 2:40pm AEDT. Follow along with the CA Live app #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/jtUJbNcHn8 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 2, 2020 In Sydney, the weather did not play spoilsport and we had a full game, and in Canberra, although there was light rain yesterday, it is expected to be clear and sunny today, meaning we'll have a full game. As for the hosts, David Warner and Pat Cummins are out of the match and the rest of the white-ball series. So, it will be interesting to see how Australia alter their winning combination from the last ODI. T Natarajan is likely to make his India debut today. Team India may make more changes to their under-performing bowling attack with Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav also being options. While Australia look to finish the series on a high, for India it's all about pride as they look to bounce back after back-to-back losses. Hello all and welcome to live score and match updates of India vs Australia, 3rd and final ODI, which is scheduled to start at 9.15 AM IST.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), D'arcy Short, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Moises Henriques, Andrew Tye, Daniel Sams, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper).