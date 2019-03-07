India vs Australia, 3rd ODI, Preview: Where to watch, timing, probable XI and more

1. Team News - India

It is unlikely that India will bring major changes to this game, and may continue with the same XI as they did in the first two matches. However, Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be available for selection for this match. However, both Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah have been quite good in the series so far with the latter coming up with good spells in the back end of the innings. Will the team management give Shami a break or include Bhuvi as the third seamer at the expense of a spinner, more likely to be Ravindra Jadeja in that scenario. Dhawan has not been among runs so far and India may think of bringing in KL Rahul for the tie but since this is a series deciding match, India might give the left-hander another chance.

2. Team News - Australia

After a superb effort in the T20Is where they won the series quite convincingly, the Aussies floundered in the first two ODIs . Now, they are in a must-win situation, else they will have to surrender the series with two more matches to go. In the last two matches, their bowlers have been excellent but batsmen failed to answer the queries posed by Indian bowlers, particularly by spinners. They need to find some answers very quickly or India will run away with the series.

3. Pitch and conditions

The pitch at the Ranchi stadium is not quite a belter as we have seen in the IPL and in some other matches. Bowlers will have something to look forward to in the 22-yard strip and we could see yet another grim contest on the morrow.

4. Probable XI

INDIA: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), D'Arcy Short, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey, Peter Handscomb, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Jhye Richardson, Pat Cummins, Andrew Tye, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Nathan Lyon.

5. Where to watch

The match will be aired live from 1:30 PM IST on Star Sports Networks and will be streamed live on HotStar. You can also follow the live updates on Mykhel.