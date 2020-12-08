India vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Score: Kohli, Pandya keep visitors in hunt after Swepson double strike

Sydney, December 8: Series already sealed and their confidence restored, India would eye nothing less than a clean sweep when they take on an Australian side significantly weakened by injury blows in the third and final T20 International in Sydney on Tuesday (December 8).

Skipper Virat Kohli and his main protagonist of the white-ball leg, Hardik Pandya, will feel a sense of deja vu given that the script has panned out exactly like 2016 when the team got walloped in the ODIs but came back strongly to rout the Aussies 3-0 in the T20 international series.

After a couple of crushing defeats in the first two ODIs, the Indians have turned a corner starting with the final ODI in Canberra and back-to-back T20 wins. Now, India will look to end the T20 seires on a winning note and keep the momentum heading into the Test series.

1

48439

Here myKhel brings the live updates of India vs Australia, Third T20I: