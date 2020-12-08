India vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Score: Kohli, Pandya keep visitors in hunt after Swepson double strike

Sydney, December 8: Series already sealed and their confidence restored, India would eye nothing less than a clean sweep when they take on an Australian side significantly weakened by injury blows in the third and final T20 International in Sydney on Tuesday (December 8).
Skipper Virat Kohli and his main protagonist of the white-ball leg, Hardik Pandya, will feel a sense of deja vu given that the script has panned out exactly like 2016 when the team got walloped in the ODIs but came back strongly to rout the Aussies 3-0 in the T20 international series.
After a couple of crushing defeats in the first two ODIs, the Indians have turned a corner starting with the final ODI in Canberra and back-to-back T20 wins. Now, India will look to end the T20 seires on a winning note and keep the momentum heading into the Test series.
Here myKhel brings the live updates of India vs Australia, Third T20I:
SIX! SIX! Back to back boundaries for Kohli as he follows a six with another six of the bowling of Sams. India - 125/4 in 15.4 overs.
SIX! Kohli hits Sams just over the deep mid-wicket fielder for his second maximum of the match.
Just two singles come from Tye's second over. India - 111/4 in 15 overs. Kohli and co need 76 runs to win from 30 balls.
Andrew Tye bowls the fifteenth over with Kohli (64*) and Pandya (1*) at the crease for India.
SIX! Despite losing partners, Kohli has looked solid and hits Abbott over the long off fence for a maximum. India - 109/4 in 14 overs.
Sean Abbott returns to attack and Hardik Pandya joins skipper Kohli in the middle for the run chase.
WICKET! Unsuccessful review and Swepson gets his third wicket as he traps Iyer in front of the stumps. India - 100/4 in 13 overs.
Appeal for LBW and its given out, but Iyer takes a review after consultation with Kohli.
100 up for India in 12.4 overs as Kohli (54*) is joined in the middle by Shreyas Iyer.
WICKET! Swepson gets his second wicket as he gets Samson caught by Smith at long on. India - 97/3 in 12.3 overs.
FIFTY up for Kohli from 41 balls as Zampa concedes 7 runs from his third over. India - 94/2 in 12 overs
Five runs come from Swepson's third over. India - 87/2 in 11 overs. Kohli and co need 100 runs to win from 54 balls.
Australia take review for LBW after Swepson thinks he has trapped Samson in front. And the hosts lose the review as the replays show the ball clearly missing the stumps.
Zampa concedes 7 runs from his first over as Kohli closes in on a fifty. India - 82/2 in 10 overs.
Finch introduces leggie Zampa into the attack as he looks to get the wicket of Kohli.
Sanju Samson join Kohli for the run chase as Swepson completes a fruitful over for the hosts. India - 75/2 in 9 overs.
WICKET! Swepson gets Dhawan after Sams juggles and manages to complete the catch on the second effort. Dhawan c Sams b Swepson 28 (21). India - 74/2 in 8.5 overs.
Despite conceding a boundary of the first ball, Maxwell gives away just 8 runs from the over. India - 69/1 in 8 overs.
FOUR! Dhawan gives Maxwell a taste of his own medicine as he reverse sweeps the off spinner for his third boundary.
Swepson is brought into the attack by Finch and the leg-spinner concedes six singles from it. India - 61/1 in 7 overs.
FOUR! Dhawan drives Abbott for the third boundary of the over. India - 55/1 in 6 overs.
FOUR! Dhawan's attempt to hit straight, finds the edge and flies towards the point boundary. India - 49/1 in 5.3 overs.
FOUR! Again it's Kohli, who drives Abbott through extra cover for his third boundary.
FOUR! Kohli is making the Australians pay for the dropped chances as he cuts Tye for his second boundary of the match. India - 40/1 in 5 overs.
DROPPED! Kohli gets another life as Andrew Tye puts one down of his own bowling. However, it was a tough chance.
10 runs come from Sams' first over. India - 33/1 in 4 overs. Kohli and co need 154 runs from 96 balls to complete a series clean sweep.
FOUR! Kohli welcomes Daniel Sams into the attack with a boundary. India - 27/1 in 3.1 overs.
DROPPED! Maxwell did the trick once again, but Smith puts down a sitter of Kohli at deep mid-wicket. Will Australia pay for that? India - 23/1 in 3 overs
11 runs come from Abbott's first over, but there were a lot of close calls in it. India - 15/1 in 2 overs.
Sean Abbott shares the new ball with Maxwell.
Virat Kohli walks in at number 3 and pretty early for the Indian skipper as Maxwell bowls a successful over for Australia. India - 4/1 in 1 over.
WICKET! Not the start India wanted as Maxwell gets Rahul for a duck.
KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan begin India's run chase of 187, while Glenn Maxwell takes the new ball for the hosts Australia.
Excellent knocks from Wade and Maxwell to go along with a few dropped chances powered Australia to 186. But, will that be enough as India chased down 194 in the last match. Stay tuned for India's chase.
Half-centuries from Wade (80) and Maxwell (54) as Australia post a total of 186/5 on the board.#TeamIndia chase coming up shortly. Stay tuned!
End of the innings! Australia post 186/5 in the 20 overs. The Indian bowlers managed to pull back in the death overs as they conceded just 48 runs and bagged three wickets.
Run Out! D'Arcy Short has been dismissed run out while trying to steal a double. Aus - 182/5 in 19.4 overs
Wicket! T Natarajan clean bowls Glenn Maxwell for 54 off 38 balls. The pacer strikes on the first ball of his final over. AUS - 175/4 in 19.1 overs.
Dropped! Now Yuzvendra Chahal puts down a sitter at third man and Maxwell survives again. Australia - 175/3 in 19 overs.
Wicket! Shardul Thakur ends Matthew Wade's gritty knock for 80 after trapping him in front. Australia - 169/3 in 18.2 overs.
WICKET! Thakur traps Wade in front of the stumps, but the Australia vice-captain unsuccessfully sends the decision up stairs. Wade lbw b Thakur 80 (53). Australia - 169/3 in 18.2 overs.
Four and Fifty! Maxwell brings up another fine half-century with a pull shot which raced towards the fence. He's faced just 31 deliveries to complete fifty and made the Indian pay for giving him a couple of reprieves.
19* - Caught on a no-ball 38* - Dropped by Deepak! Maxwell has been lucky today.
How much more will Wade (80*) and Maxwell (52*) add for Australia as Thakur bowls the nineteenth over?
FIFTY up for Maxwell as he pulls Natarajan for a FOUR. Australia - 168/2 in 18 overs.
Natarajan bowls the eighteenth over and is expected to bowl the ultimate over as well.
Dropped! Deepak Chahar fails to catch Glenn Maxwell at deep point off Shardul Thakur. Maxwell smashed a maximum on the next ball adding insult to the injury for the Indians.
SIX! Chahar's drop proves costly as Maxwell deposits the final ball of Thakur's third over into the stands. Australia - 157/2 in 17 overs.
Chahar bowls a tight 16th over. Australia - 145/2.
Deepak Chahar returns to complete his quota of four overs as Maxwell (35*) and Wade (69*) look to up the ante for the hosts Australia.
India review for caught behind of Maxwell and the Australian all-rounder survives as there is no sign of a edge. India lose a review. Australia - 139/2 in 15 overs.
SIX! Maxwell pulls Chahal for the second maximum of the over.
SIX! Maxwell hits Chahal straight down the ground for his first maximum of the match. Australia - 132/2 in 14.3 overs.
Chahal is set to bowl out in the fifteenth over.
Thakur concedes 10 runs from his second over. Australia - 124/2 in 14 overs.
SIX! Wade pulls Thakur just over the deep mid-wicket fielder for the second maximum of the match.
Spectacular effort from Samson in the deep as he saves a six.
The free-hit ball doesn't prove costly, but will Maxwell bite back now as Chahal ends an eventful over, conceding 13 runs from it. Australia - 114/2 in 13 overs.
WICKET! NO! It's no-ball. Chahal thought he had his man after Maxwell's attempt to sweep was pouched by Rahul. Now he has to bowl for a free-hit.
FOUR! It's the most debated stroke recently and Maxwell pulls off the switch hit to hit Chahal for his second boundary of the match.
100 up for Australia with Wade (58*) and Maxwell (11*) at the crease for the hosts. Australia - 101/2 in 12 overs.
FOUR! Maxwell gets his first boundary as he flicks Thakur over the short fine-leg fielder.
SIX! Thakur welcomed into the attack with a maximum from Wade. And it's the first six of the match as well.
Five runs come from Natarajan's second over. Australia - 87/2 in 11 overs.
Confusion over review as Kohli sends a lbw call upstairs and the replays showed it's out. India actually didn't take the review in time is what the guys on-air say. So, Wade gets a reprieve.
FIFTY up for Wade of 34 balls. His second in the T20 series
With Maxwell in, Kohli brings back Natarajan back into the attack.
Glenn Maxwell comes in at number 4 for the hosts as Sundar completes his quota of 4 overs with figures of 2 for 34. Australia - 82/2 in 10 overs.
WICKET! Sundar gets his man this time as he castles Steve Smith. Smith b Sundar 24 (23). Australia - 79/2 in 9.4 overs
FOUR! Insult to injury as Smith gets a boundary of the next ball. Australia - 77/1 in 9.2 overs
CHANCE! Rahul misses a stumping chance of Smith, who walks down the track to Sundar and doesn't connect.
Chahal concedes just five runs from his second over. Australia - 73/1 in 9 overs.
It's spin from both ends as Chahal continues for his second over.
Wade closes in on a fifty as nine runs come from Sundar's third over. Australia - 68/1 in 8 overs.
FOUR! Wade once again pulls Sundar for his seventh boundary of the match.
The game's lone wicket-taker, Washington Sundar is brought back into the attack by Kohli.
Australian pair do a lot of running and Chahal concedes eight runs from his first over. Australia - 59/1 in 7 overs.
Kohli brings on leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal right after powerplay.
At the end of powerplay, Australia reach 51/1 in 6 overs with Matthew Wade (34*) and Steve Smith (10*) at the crease for the hosts.
Time for yorker specialist T Natarajan as Kohli aims for another wicket.
An expensive over from Chahar as he concedes 17 runs from it. Australia - 45/1 in 5 overs.
Back to back FOURS! Wade pulls and slaps Chahar of consecutive balls for his fifth and sixth four of the match. Australia - 36/1 in 4.2 overs.
12 runs come from Sundar's second over. Australia - 28/1 in 4 overs.
FOUR! Wade pulls Sundar, who is struggling with his line to the left-handed batsman.
Washington Sundar starts his second over with a wayward delivery and concedes 4 wides.
Deepak Chahar continues from the other end for his second over and concedes just two singles from it. Australia - 16/1 in 3 overs.
Steve Smith is in at number 3 and Sundar completes a fruitful over. Australia - 14/1 in 2 overs.
WICKET! Sundar gets Finch caught at mid off for a duck. Finch c Pandya b Sundar 0 (2). Australia - 14/1 in 1.4 overs.
FOUR! Washington Sundar is welcomed into the attack with a boundary by Wade.
Two boundaries and a single come from the first over of the match. Australia - 9/0 in 1 over.
FOUR! Not about luck this time as it was pulled in front of square by Wade, who gets the second boundary of the over.
FOUR! Lucky for Wade as his attempt to scoop finds the leading edge, flies over slips and finds the boundary.
Finch and Wade open the batting for Australia, while Deepak Chahar takes the new ball for India.
With Finch returning and Matthew Wade showing good form in the last match, Australia may opt to use D'Arcy Short lower down the order.
And here is how Australia line-up after the one change: Aaron Finch (captain), Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, D'Arcy Short, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Andrew Tye, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa
Here is how India line-up: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, T Natarajan
As for team news, India remain unchanged, while Australia make one change with Aaron Finch returning to lead the side. Finch replaces Marcus Stoinis, who is out with a side strain.
India skipper Virat Kohli wins the toss and elects to bowl first against Australia in the third T20I.
So, captains are making their way out for the toss. Aaron Finch returns for Australia, while Kohli leads India.
India have won one game when chasing and have also won one defending a score. So, what will the captains choose? With the series already sealed and a warm up game two days away, will Virat Kohli take a break today? All will be clear soon at the toss, which is five minutes away now.
Will Aaron Finch return to lead Australia? The SCG is all set for the final T20I clash and the team news will all be clear at the toss, which is just under 15 minutes away now.
Injury-hit hosts Australia may also stick to the same XI from the last match as they were very close to pulling off a victory, but Hardik Pandya's late heroics sealed the match and series in India's favour. While they sweat on the availability of Aaron Finch, the hosts may look to tweak their bowling line-up a bit.
India may look to keep the winning combination from the last match intact. So, that will mean rest for pace spearheads Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, who will be fresh for the much anticipated Test series.
With series already sealed, Team India, who are on a three-match winning streak, will look for a whitewash against Australia on their home turf.
First ODI 🇦🇺
Second ODI 🇦🇺
Third ODI 🇮🇳
First T20I 🇮🇳
Second T20I 🇮🇳
Third T20I ❓
Hello all and welcome to myKhel's live updates of the third and final T20I between India and Australia, which is set to start at 1.40 PM IST.
