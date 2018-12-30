Cricket

India Vs Australia, 3rd Test: Day 5 Updates: Early lunch taken as rain washes out morning session

Live Blog
India Vs Australia, 3rd Test: Day 5 Updates: Early lunch taken as rain washes out morning session

Melbourne, Dec 30: Pat Cummins stands between India and victory and the visitors would be looking to get rid of him as quickly as possible on the fifth and final day of the third Test match against Australia here on Sunday (December 30).

A defiant knock of 61 not out off 103 deliveries and the unbeaten 43-run stand between Cummins and Nathan Lyon frustrated the Indians on day four the Melbourne Test to help his team survive for one more day and kept their hopes alive too.

Having taken 6-27, Cummins posted led the embattled Australians to 258-8 at stumps, still 141 runs short of victory.

While the Indians would be looking to break the partnership between Cummins and Nathan Lyon early and later get one more wicket to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy, though weather could be problematic with rain forecast for Sunday.

Day 4: Highlights

If Team India manages to take the last two remaining wickets it will be only the second time in the history of Indian cricket that they take a lead 2-1 on Australian soil in a Test series.

The first occasion was on 1977-78 tour where India took the lead 2-1 only which they eventually ended up losing 3-2.

Cummins posted just his second Test fifty as Australia withstood an extra 30 minutes of play and the second new ball to stay alive at the MCG on day four.

India captain Virat Kohli declared their second innings at 106/8 on the fourth day, setting a mammoth target of 399, having added 52 runs to their overnight score.

Here are the live updates from Day 5:

06:51 am

Play to start at 7:25 AM (IST) if the rain doesn't return.

06:47 am

71 overs could be bowled in Day 5! India would need less than 10 overs to wrap this up.

06:35 am

An early lunch has been taken at MCG as it continues to pour.

06:18 am

Adam Gilchrist says Indians must be feeling comfortable watching the weather radar.

05:58 am

More rain at MCG!

05:33 am

In the meantime, Nathan Lyon - the overnight batsman - is giving some catching practice to co-captain Archie.

05:29 am

It's pouring in Melbourne now!

05:23 am

Good news! Play to start at 11 AM (local time)/5:30 AM (IST) if there is no rain further.

05:06 am

Something for the Indian fans to cheer.

04:57 am

It's raining n Melbourne and we are going to have a delayed start on Day 5. From an Australian perspective, it will be good if it continues to be the same. Indian fans must be hoping for the skies to clear.

04:55 am

Can India finish it like NZ did at Christchurch?

    Story first published: Sunday, December 30, 2018, 4:53 [IST]
