India Vs Australia, 3rd Test: Day 5 Updates: Early lunch taken as rain washes out morning session

Melbourne, Dec 30: Pat Cummins stands between India and victory and the visitors would be looking to get rid of him as quickly as possible on the fifth and final day of the third Test match against Australia here on Sunday (December 30).
A defiant knock of 61 not out off 103 deliveries and the unbeaten 43-run stand between Cummins and Nathan Lyon frustrated the Indians on day four the Melbourne Test to help his team survive for one more day and kept their hopes alive too.
Having taken 6-27, Cummins posted led the embattled Australians to 258-8 at stumps, still 141 runs short of victory.
While the Indians would be looking to break the partnership between Cummins and Nathan Lyon early and later get one more wicket to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy, though weather could be problematic with rain forecast for Sunday.
If Team India manages to take the last two remaining wickets it will be only the second time in the history of Indian cricket that they take a lead 2-1 on Australian soil in a Test series.
The first occasion was on 1977-78 tour where India took the lead 2-1 only which they eventually ended up losing 3-2.
Cummins posted just his second Test fifty as Australia withstood an extra 30 minutes of play and the second new ball to stay alive at the MCG on day four.
India captain Virat Kohli declared their second innings at 106/8 on the fourth day, setting a mammoth target of 399, having added 52 runs to their overnight score.
Here are the live updates from Day 5:
Play to start at 7:25 AM (IST) if the rain doesn't return.
There are now a minimum of 71 overs remaining today. Lunch from 12:15 to 12:55 local time
71 overs could be bowled in Day 5! India would need less than 10 overs to wrap this up.
11 overs lost so far today plus the 8 extra last night means 71 overs to be bowled after lunch #AUSvIND— Daniel Brettig (@danbrettig) December 30, 2018
An early lunch has been taken at MCG as it continues to pour.
Day 5 update: After a wet Melbourne morning, an early lunch will be taken at 12.15pm. Play should resume at 12.55pm to get proceedings underway (provided we don't get any further rain!)
Adam Gilchrist says Indians must be feeling comfortable watching the weather radar.
Adam Gilchrist says Indians must be feeling comfortable watching the weather radar.

"Virat Kohli and his Indian team will be observing the weather radar and they'll be feeling quite comfortable."
📺 Watch LIVE on Fox Cricket & 📰 join our match centre: https://t.co/1X1BKu1snw #ausvind pic.twitter.com/J66E0wHTbu
More rain at MCG!
The radar is showing a bit more rain coming but clearing thereafter.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 30, 2018
In the meantime, Nathan Lyon - the overnight batsman - is giving some catching practice to co-captain Archie.
Nathan Lyon running Archie Schiller through catching practice in the meantime
📺 Watch LIVE on Fox Cricket & 📰 join our match centre: https://t.co/1X1BKu1snw #ausvind pic.twitter.com/BZ4gyly5ER
It's pouring in Melbourne now!
Thought there was more rain to come. Pouring at the MCG now! #AusvInd— Daniel Brettig (@danbrettig) December 29, 2018
Good news! Play to start at 11 AM (local time)/5:30 AM (IST) if there is no rain further.
Covers are off now. Indian team out and about too. Typical Melbourne day, I'm informed. Play to start at 11am local time. 9 minutes from now.
Something for the Indian fans to cheer.
Raining at the moment but expected to pass. Fresh bowlers, new ball, overcast skies. India should look to wrap it up.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 29, 2018
It's raining n Melbourne and we are going to have a delayed start on Day 5. From an Australian perspective, it will be good if it continues to be the same. Indian fans must be hoping for the skies to clear.
Start of play has been delayed due to rain here at the MCG
Can India finish it like NZ did at Christchurch?
Today SL lost their last 4 wkts in 12 minutes (14 balls) into the fifth day @ Christchurch #NZvSL— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 29, 2018
Can India do the same at the MCG for their last two wkts? #AusvInd #AusvsInd
India took 10 minutes (17 balls) on the last day, to claim the last England wicket at Trent Bridge in Aug
