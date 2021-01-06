India vs Australia 3rd Test: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Best Playing 11 Updates

Sydney, January 6: Having touched nadir and zenith in a span of 10 days, Ajinkya Rahane's India will look to start afresh against Australia with the Rohit Sharma's presence adding a new dimension to what promises to be an enthralling third Test starting on Thursday (January 7).

The Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), despite being witness to some extraordinary batting performances from the touring Indian sides over the years, has not exactly been a happy hunting ground with six defeats. The lone win came a good 42 years back.

If Rahane's side can go 2-1 up and ensure the retention of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, it will be one of the finest hours in the history of Indian cricket. Making it even more special is the fact that the side has been without two world class performers and a senior pacer against a nearly full-strength Australian team. Be part of this potentially thrilling contest through MyKhel Dream 11 prediction.

1. Team News - India Rohit Sharma's mere presence has added spring in the strides of the team and the youngsters in this current set-up swear by him, the reason he replaced Cheteshwar Pujara as vice-captain after just one Test. He is set to open along with Shubman Gill on the morrow. India also have handed debut to pacer Navdeep Saini, who came in for injured Umesh Yadav. If Rohit and Shubman Gill can give the team a good start, the under-pressure Pujara will be much more relieved while playing his own defensive game. Rahane, after one of his more copybook hundreds constructed in adversity during the last game, will enter the arena with more confidence while facing the Australian quartet of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon 2. Team News - Australia Seldom has an Australian batting unit, that boasts of a player of Steve Smith's calibre, looked so circumspect and literally intimidated by an Indian bowling unit, which isn't operating at full-strength. The pressure is palpable as they are literally pushing a 70 per cent fit David Warner out there in the middle to combat fire with fire even as his statements make it clear that he is not at all comfortable with the idea. Australia's wobbly batting will again be put to test by R Ashwin on a track, that has traditionally helped spinners. With 10 wickets and a new-found confidence, Ashwin has won both on and off-field battle against opposition's key players such as Smith and Marnus Labuschagne. 3. Playing 11 India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Mohammad Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah. Australia (Possible 11): David Warner, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine (Capt/Wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood. 4. Dream11 David Warner, Rohit Sharma, Marnus Labuschagne, Ajinkya Rahane, Matthew Wade, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Pat Cummins, Jasprit Bumrah, Josh Hazlewood.