Ravindra Jadeja might bat with injections if required in Sydney Test; to miss first two Tests against England

The Saurashtra cricketer who dislocated his left thumb on day three of the third Test against Australia on Saturday (January 9), has been ruled out of the first two games in the upcoming series against England, starting February 5.

India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma becomes first overseas batsman to hit 50 sixes on Australian soil

Jadeja was not able to bowl in Australia's second essay after a short ball from Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc hit him on the gloves, requiring immediate medical attention.

"Ravindra Jadeja is out of first two Tests against England. He will need 4-6 weeks minimum to recuperate and complete rehab which rules him out of first 2 tests," a BCCI source told PTI.

India vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 4: India find themselves gasping as Rohit-Gill depart after solid start

The four-Test series against England starts with a doubleheader in Chennai from February 5.

The left-handed cricketer, who made a valuable 28 and took four wickets in the first innings might take a painkiller injection and come out to bat on the final day of the game at SCG as India seek to save the Test.

India vs Australia: ICC condemns racism in Sydney Test, seeks action taken report from CA

"He might bat if needed with an injection to save the Test," the source added.

Rishabh Pant, who suffered an elbow bruise will bat, confirmed senior player Ravichandran Ashwin. India have been hit by a slew of injuries in the ongoing series with senior pacers Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Shami already flown back home. Batsman KL Rahul too was ruled out after injuring his left wrist while batting in the nets in Melbourne.

Injury blow for India | KL Rahul ruled out of Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a wrist injury

Wriddhiman Saha kept for Rishabh Pant in Australia's second innings after the latter was hit on the elbow by Pat Cummins while batting on day three. Both Jadeja and Pant were taken for scans but fortunately for India, the wicketkeeper's injury is not as serious Jadeja's.

India vs Australia | Mohammed Shami to take six weeks rest

At stumps on day four of the Sydney Test, the Indian team were pushed to the walls after the dismissal of openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill in the second innings while chasing a target of a mammoth 407. At the close of play, India were 98/2 and are still 309 runs behind with Cheteshwar Pujara and stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane will resume the play on day five.