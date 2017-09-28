India Vs Australia, 4th ODI: Warner, Finch fall after massive partnership, visitors still in control

Bengaluru, Sep 28: Australia skipper Steve Smith won his second toss in a row and elected to bat first against India in the fourth one-day international match here on Thursday (September 28).

Having already lost the series and trailing by 3-0, the visitors are playing for pride and glory. They have made a couple of changes to their playing XI.

"We are going to have a bat. The wicket has changed since they have done a bit to the ground. It will slow up as the game goes on and hopefully we can make the most of it and get a good score on the board. It has been a bit disappointing so far and we have to get back to our winning ways. We have two changes. Matthew Wade comes back in for Maxwell and Adam Zampa replaces Ashton Agar," said Smith after winning the toss.

"It is much more dry than the last season of IPL (2016). Since then the game (T20) against England was also pretty much okay. It has to do with leveling the outfield and taking clay off the pitch that might have made the difference. The par score has come down to 143 from 190 in 20-over cricket. We would have batted first as well.

"However, I have played a lot here and the wicket tends to settle down under lights. I am sure the spinners will come into play in the first half. Every game is a motivation for us. When the series is done it is not the end of the road for us. We want to grab every opportunity as a team and the guys are hungry to perform. It is difficult to create good habits and even more difficult to follow. We have given few guys a rest: Kuldeep, Bhuvi and Bumrah are rested. Umesh, Shami and Axar come into the side," said Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Match facts:

▶ David Warner is in line to appear in his 100th ODI for Australia, he has scored 4,093 runs at an average of 44 and strike rate of 96.5 so far, of the 104 players to score 4,000 ODI runs only AB de Villiers (53.6, 100.3) can boast better figures for both an average and strike rate.

▶ Australia have suffered 11 straight away defeats, their worst previous such run was five defeats on the bounce.

▶ India are unbeaten in six ODIs at this venue in Bangalore (W5, T1), although their last defeat there did come against Australia (2003).

▶ These teams have played out five completed ODIs at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium before, with India winning four of those games including the last meeting there in 2013 by 57 runs.

▶ India have won four games in a row against Australia, they've never won five in succession against them.

Playing XIs:

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steven Smith(c), Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis, Peter Handscomb, Matthew Wade(wk), Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

India: Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni(wk), Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal.