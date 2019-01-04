Cricket

India Vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 2 Live Updates: Pant notches 50 before Pujara departs for 193

Sydney, Jan 4: Australian bowlers would be looking to break the overnight partnership between Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari when they come out to bowl on day two of the fourth and final Test match here on Friday (January 4).

Pujara (130*) and Vihari (39*), on the other hand, must be aiming to continue their partnership and frustrate the hosts on another hot summer day at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). India were 303/4 at stumps on the opening day and would be hoping they get a minimum of 150 to 200 more runs on the board to take this game away from Australia's grip.

Sydney Test, Day 1: As it happened

Mayank Agarwal (77) was the only Indian batsman to have scored a fifty in this innings and Vihari, present at the crease, would be rearing to get his second Test half-century.

Josh Hazlewood (2-51) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia on a gruelling day of cricket. Having won the toss, India - who have already retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and hold a 2-1 lead - are well placed to win a Test series in Australia for the first time.

Agarwal and Pujara combined for a 116-run partnership for the second wicket after India chose to bat and KL Rahul fell early. Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane were the other two batsmen India lost in the process.

Here are the live updates from Day 2:

08:48 am

That's some fun for Pat Cummins near the boundary line.

08:46 am

Michael Clarke hails 'Wall' Pujara.

08:38 am

Pujara's marathon innings!

08:37 am

Fifty! Rishabh Pant notches up his third Test half-century. This one came off 85 deliveries, he has played a patient knock.

08:35 am

Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant are two left-handed batsmen into the middle for India.

08:34 am

Highest scores by Asian batsmen in Australia: 241*S Tendulkar, SCG, 2004 233 R Dravid, Adelaide, 2003 206 R Shastri, SCG, 1992 205*Azhar Ali, MCG, 2016 195 V Sehwag, MCG, 2003 193 C Pujara, SCG, 2019

08:29 am

Wicket! Pujara departs for 193, he fells 7 short of his maiden double ton outside Asia. Nathan Lyon ends his marathon innings with a return catch. The batsman gets a standing ovation from the crowd at SCG.

08:10 am

Bowling change! Josh Hazlewood has been brought into the attack. India 412/5 in 126 overs.

08:07 am

Dropped! Cheteshwar Pujara gets a breather at 192 at Khawaja puts him down at first slip off Lyon.

08:00 am

Hanuma Vihari was a bit unlucky today!

07:58 am

400 comes up for India with a quick single by Pujara.

07:55 am

Rishabh Pant survives a run out on 34 at non-striker's end. There was a slight mix-up that could have cost Pant if the throw from Labuschagne was direct.

07:51 am

Play resumes after lunch break. The hosts are trying hard to break the partnership between Pant and Lyon.

07:15 am

Memorable Tour for Pant!

07:15 am

Pujara has started the year 2019 by scoring his highest score outside Asia.

07:06 am

Lunch Time at SCG! India are 389/5 at the end of another dominating session. Cheteshwar Pujara - 181* is still present into the middle and Rishabh Pant 27* is also looking good. The only wicket India lost was of Hanuma Vihari (42) in the morning session. However, his dismissal looked controversial as Snicko meter too didn't provide a conclusive evidence.

06:54 am

Marnus Labuschagne has been brought into the attack by skipper Tim Paine.

06:52 am

501 runs scored by Cheteshwar Pujara in this series. He, and not Virat Kohli, has been the run machine for India on this tour.

06:40 am

Mitchell Starc is bowling fast!

06:24 am

350 comes up for India in the 107th over with a boundary from Pant's bat.

06:17 am

Australia lose Review! Tim Paine's decision to go upstairs and review Rishabh Pant's caught behind goes in vain as Snicko didn't show any spike.

06:14 am

Was Vihari Out or Not Out?

05:59 am

Wicket! Nathan Lyon gets a wicket in the second over he's bowled as he gets rid of well set Hanuma Vihari for 42. The batsman looked to sweep the spinner but got an edge and Labuschagne takes a simple catch at forward short-leg. The batsman reviewed it but the ultra-edge showed slight nick to confirm the umpire's decision. It was tight call as well. India lose their review and also their fifth wicket for 329. The 101-run partnership between Vihari and Pujara has been broken.

05:54 am

150! Cheteshwar Pujara gets to his 17th 150-plus score. He's the 5th Indian batsman to notch up 150 at the SCG.

05:47 am

Mitchell Starc is brought into the attack and he's welcomed with a boundary by Cheteshwar Pujara.

05:43 am

Nathan Lyon has been introduced by Tim Paine in the 10th over of the day's play. India 319/4 after 99 overs. And he starts with a maiden over. 100 overs have been bowled by Aussies in this innings.

05:35 am

Good cricket in the first 30 minutes of the day's play. India haven't scored runs freely as the Australian bowlers have bowled the tight line.

05:25 am

First runs for Vihari in the form of a double against Josh Hazlewood. He moves into 40s.

05:06 am

Pat Cummins has been introduced by Aussie skipper Tim Paine from the other end. He hasn't got a wicket in this innings so far, but that wicket's section will certainly get filled up today.

05:04 am

Day 2 begins! Cheteshwar Pujara takes strike against Josh Hazlewood. The hosts eye a wicket with the 10 over old ball and restrict India under 400.

    Story first published: Friday, January 4, 2019, 5:00 [IST]
