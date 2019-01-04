India Vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 2 Live Updates: Pant notches 50 before Pujara departs for 193

Sydney, Jan 4: Australian bowlers would be looking to break the overnight partnership between Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari when they come out to bowl on day two of the fourth and final Test match here on Friday (January 4).

Pujara (130*) and Vihari (39*), on the other hand, must be aiming to continue their partnership and frustrate the hosts on another hot summer day at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). India were 303/4 at stumps on the opening day and would be hoping they get a minimum of 150 to 200 more runs on the board to take this game away from Australia's grip.

Sydney Test, Day 1: As it happened

Mayank Agarwal (77) was the only Indian batsman to have scored a fifty in this innings and Vihari, present at the crease, would be rearing to get his second Test half-century.

Josh Hazlewood (2-51) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia on a gruelling day of cricket. Having won the toss, India - who have already retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and hold a 2-1 lead - are well placed to win a Test series in Australia for the first time.

Agarwal and Pujara combined for a 116-run partnership for the second wicket after India chose to bat and KL Rahul fell early. Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane were the other two batsmen India lost in the process.

Here are the live updates from Day 2: