India Vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 2 Live Updates: Pant notches 50 before Pujara departs for 193

Sydney, Jan 4: Australian bowlers would be looking to break the overnight partnership between Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari when they come out to bowl on day two of the fourth and final Test match here on Friday (January 4).
Pujara (130*) and Vihari (39*), on the other hand, must be aiming to continue their partnership and frustrate the hosts on another hot summer day at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). India were 303/4 at stumps on the opening day and would be hoping they get a minimum of 150 to 200 more runs on the board to take this game away from Australia's grip.
Sydney Test, Day 1: As it happened
Mayank Agarwal (77) was the only Indian batsman to have scored a fifty in this innings and Vihari, present at the crease, would be rearing to get his second Test half-century.
Josh Hazlewood (2-51) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia on a gruelling day of cricket. Having won the toss, India - who have already retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and hold a 2-1 lead - are well placed to win a Test series in Australia for the first time.
Agarwal and Pujara combined for a 116-run partnership for the second wicket after India chose to bat and KL Rahul fell early. Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane were the other two batsmen India lost in the process.
Here are the live updates from Day 2:
That's some fun for Pat Cummins near the boundary line.
Pat Cummins and the Richies having some fun on the boundary! #AUSvIND
Michael Clarke hails 'Wall' Pujara.
193 for the WALL @cheteshwar1 what and innings, what a series, what a player. Test Match batting at its best 👏🏻🏏👌🏻— Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) January 4, 2019
Pujara's marathon innings!
9 hours, 8 minutes and 373 balls later - @cheteshwar1 walks back after scoring 193 👏🙌🙌 #TeamIndia #AUSvIND
Fifty! Rishabh Pant notches up his third Test half-century. This one came off 85 deliveries, he has played a patient knock.
Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant are two left-handed batsmen into the middle for India.
Highest scores by Asian batsmen in Australia: 241*S Tendulkar, SCG, 2004 233 R Dravid, Adelaide, 2003 206 R Shastri, SCG, 1992 205*Azhar Ali, MCG, 2016 195 V Sehwag, MCG, 2003 193 C Pujara, SCG, 2019
Chitt ke Ishwar, another name for Lord Shiva - Cheteshwar Pujara.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 4, 2019
Destroyed Australia’s chances in the series, most number of balls batted by an Indian in a series against Australia. Outstanding 193, memorable knock pic.twitter.com/jEcTWhs7kQ
Wicket! Pujara departs for 193, he fells 7 short of his maiden double ton outside Asia. Nathan Lyon ends his marathon innings with a return catch. The batsman gets a standing ovation from the crowd at SCG.
WICKET: Pujara out for 193. A fine innings comes to an end.— Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) January 4, 2019
Watch LIVE on Fox Cricket
📰 follow the action in our live blog: https://t.co/7wzGkI5lOD #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/oz1ggqOdR3
Bowling change! Josh Hazlewood has been brought into the attack. India 412/5 in 126 overs.
Dropped! Cheteshwar Pujara gets a breather at 192 at Khawaja puts him down at first slip off Lyon.
DROPPED! Usman Khawaja drops Pujara with a tough chance at first slip off Nathan Lyon.— Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) January 4, 2019
📺 Watch LIVE on Fox Cricket & 📰 follow the action in our live blog: https://t.co/7wzGkI5lOD #AUSvINDU pic.twitter.com/AhZWwcYQWH
Hanuma Vihari was a bit unlucky today!
I think it is safe to say that on the evidence of what we saw, Hanuma Vihari can consider himself unlucky. Hard on him. He looked very impressive while he was in.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 4, 2019
400 comes up for India with a quick single by Pujara.
Rishabh Pant survives a run out on 34 at non-striker's end. There was a slight mix-up that could have cost Pant if the throw from Labuschagne was direct.
Play resumes after lunch break. The hosts are trying hard to break the partnership between Pant and Lyon.
Memorable Tour for Pant!
Rishabh Pant in this Test series: 218* runs and 20* catches.— Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) January 4, 2019
He is the first wicketkeeper from Asia with 200+ runs and 20+ dismissals in a Test series. #AUSvIND
Pujara has started the year 2019 by scoring his highest score outside Asia.
Instances of Indian batsmen facing 300+ balls in a Test inns since 2017:— Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) January 4, 2019
Cheteshwar Pujara - 525 balls v Australia, Ranchi
Cheteshwar Pujara - 362 balls v Sri Lanka, Nagpur
Cheteshwar Pujara - 319 balls v Australia, MCG
Cheteshwar Pujara - 300* balls v Australia, SCG#AUSvIND
Lunch Time at SCG! India are 389/5 at the end of another dominating session. Cheteshwar Pujara - 181* is still present into the middle and Rishabh Pant 27* is also looking good. The only wicket India lost was of Hanuma Vihari (42) in the morning session. However, his dismissal looked controversial as Snicko meter too didn't provide a conclusive evidence.
"For Cheteshwar Pujara, these 100s and 150s are not destinations, they are just milestones." - @bhogleharsha
LIVE on SONY SIX and SONY TEN 3.#ChhodnaMat #AUSvIND #SPNSports pic.twitter.com/gI73IkQcbC
Marnus Labuschagne has been brought into the attack by skipper Tim Paine.
501 runs scored by Cheteshwar Pujara in this series. He, and not Virat Kohli, has been the run machine for India on this tour.
Most balls faced in a series by a touring batsman in Australia in the last 30 years:— Martin Smith (@martinsmith9994) January 4, 2019
1438 – A Cook, 2010/11
1235 – D Haynes, 1988/89
1207* - C PUJARA, 2018/19
1203 – R Dravid, 2003/04 #AUSvIND
Mitchell Starc is bowling fast!
Mitchell Starc's average speed in this series has been 147.54kph - he's never bowled quicker in a Test series. #AUSvIND— The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) January 4, 2019
350 comes up for India in the 107th over with a boundary from Pant's bat.
Australia lose Review! Tim Paine's decision to go upstairs and review Rishabh Pant's caught behind goes in vain as Snicko didn't show any spike.
REVIEW! Rishabh Pant has survived an Australian review for caught behind off Nathan Lyon.— Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) January 4, 2019
📺 Watch LIVE on Fox Cricket & 📰 follow the action in our live blog: https://t.co/7wzGkI5lOD #AUSvINDU pic.twitter.com/hEAb5GwyV8
Was Vihari Out or Not Out?
I can't see how Vihari was given out on that. "Umpire's call" at best
Wicket! Nathan Lyon gets a wicket in the second over he's bowled as he gets rid of well set Hanuma Vihari for 42. The batsman looked to sweep the spinner but got an edge and Labuschagne takes a simple catch at forward short-leg. The batsman reviewed it but the ultra-edge showed slight nick to confirm the umpire's decision. It was tight call as well. India lose their review and also their fifth wicket for 329. The 101-run partnership between Vihari and Pujara has been broken.
Should've checked the Hot Spot?? #Vihari #AusvInd #7Cricket @7Cricket— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 4, 2019
150! Cheteshwar Pujara gets to his 17th 150-plus score. He's the 5th Indian batsman to notch up 150 at the SCG.
Cheteshwar Pujara (150*) - his 7th 150+ score in Tests & 22nd in fc cricket.— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 4, 2019
His last 150+ in fc cricket - 182 for Saurashtra vs Gujarat at Rajkot on 10 Nov 2017 #RanjiTrophy
in Tests: 153 at Galle 27 July 2017#AusvInd#AusvsInd
Mitchell Starc is brought into the attack and he's welcomed with a boundary by Cheteshwar Pujara.
Nathan Lyon has been introduced by Tim Paine in the 10th over of the day's play. India 319/4 after 99 overs. And he starts with a maiden over. 100 overs have been bowled by Aussies in this innings.
Good cricket in the first 30 minutes of the day's play. India haven't scored runs freely as the Australian bowlers have bowled the tight line.
First runs for Vihari in the form of a double against Josh Hazlewood. He moves into 40s.
Pat Cummins has been introduced by Aussie skipper Tim Paine from the other end. He hasn't got a wicket in this innings so far, but that wicket's section will certainly get filled up today.
Day 2 begins! Cheteshwar Pujara takes strike against Josh Hazlewood. The hosts eye a wicket with the 10 over old ball and restrict India under 400.
Day two beginneth. Hazlewood to Pujara. #AUSvIND
