India vs Australia 4th Test, Day 2: Natarajan, Sundar, Shardul bundle Aussies for 369

By
India bundle Aussies for 369 (Image: BCCI)
Brisbane, January 16: Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan and Washington Sundar took 9 wickets among themselves as India bundled out Australia for 369 in the first session on day two of the ongoing fourth and final Test on Saturday (January 16) here at the Gabba, Brisbane.

Marnus Labuschagne top-scored for Australia as he played a knock of 108 while for India, Thakur, Sundar, and Natarajan scalped three wickets each. The first session on day two saw 95 runs being scored from 28.2 overs. Resuming day two at 274/5, overnight batters Tim Paine and Cameron Green added 37 more runs to the total and this saw Paine bringing up his half-century.

But India stormed back into the match as the visitors dismissed Paine (50), Green (47), and Pat Cummins (2) in quick succession, reducing Australia to 315/8. Paine and Cummins were dismissed by Shardul Thakur, while Green was sent back to the pavilion by Sundar. Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc then added runs at a brisk pace for the hosts and they went on to stitch a partnership of 39 runs.

However, this stand was finally ended by Sundar as he clean bowled Lyon (24) in the 109th over of the innings. India finally ended Australia's innings at 369 as the final wicket of Josh Hazlewood was taken by T Natarajan. On the first day of the fourth Test, Labuschagne had played a knock of 108 runs to give the hosts an upper edge in the match.

Story first published: Saturday, January 16, 2021, 9:21 [IST]
