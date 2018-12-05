Cricket

India vs Australia: A few words will be spoken: Kohli on sledging

India skipper Virat Kohli says there will be banter between teams without crossing the limit
Adelaide, December 5: Post the Cape Town ball-tampering scandal and the Culture Review Committee report, there is an intense focus on the on-field behaviour of Australian cricketers. But Indian skipper Virat Kohli admitted on Wednesday (December 5) that the Test series beginning on Thursday (December 6) at Adelaide will not be a totally quite one.

Kohli said few words will be uttered by both the teams but without stepping over the line. "I don't see the kind stuff happening when in the past both team have crossed the line. But still you have to be competitive and it's a competitive sport at the end of the day. We are not expecting the guys to just come in bowl and walk back. Obviously, there are times when you need to put batsmen under pressure, not necessarily crossing the line but to get into their heads which you expect from any side in the world.

"It's going to be there but not at the level in the past where both the teams have lost the control. But it will be there through body language or put in a word or two when you think it is necessary to go hard at an important batsmen. But I don't see anything radical happening," said Kohli ahead of the first Test at Adelaide.

Australian pace spearhead Mitchell Starc too had echoed Kohli's sentiments earlier. "I'm sure I'll have a few chats with him over this series and share a laugh and chat about the series once it's done," he said.

Kohli had quite a few rundowns with the Australians in the previous series in India, especially with their then skipper Steve Smith, Starc said the India skipper is a joy to be with off the field.

"I got to know him a fair bit off the field and I think probably know him a bit better than some of my Australian teammates. (They) obviously only see them on the cricket field and the general public see what a competitor he is and how much he loves the challenge of performing home and away and to be one of the best players in the world.

"I've got to see a bit off the field, where he's very different. (He's) such a nice guy off the field, he's got a lot of time for everyone and just loves to be part of the boys, whether its playing FIFA or being around the team room," Starc was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 5, 2018, 11:03 [IST]
