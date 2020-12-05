Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India vs Australia | Aussie leggie Mitchell Swepson disappointed with his bowling in first T20I

By
Aussie leggie Mitchell Swepson disappointed with his bowling in first T20I.
Aussie leggie Mitchell Swepson disappointed with his bowling in first T20I.

Sydney, December 5: Leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson was admittedly "disappointed" with his performance in Australia's 11-run loss to India in the first T20 International despite picking up rival skipper Virat Kohli's wicket.

The 27-year-old Swepson, who had replaced left-arm spinner Ashton Agar in the side, after the latter suffered a calf-muscle injury, returned with figures of 1/21 in two overs. He however was guilty bowling too short as he was hit for a couple fours and a six.

"Look, a little bit disappointed I guess, in the way I bowled last night," Swepson said at a virtual press conference, facilitated by official broadcasters Sony Networks. He agreed that getting Kohli in his first over was a relief.

"...so I think my first three balls weren't great. So to get the wicket on the fourth and especially Virat's (Kohli) wicket was I guess a bit of a pressure relief," Swepson added.

The wrist spinner described Kohli as an "unreal player" and said getting that breakthrough helped him release the pressure.

"I was obviously just so excited to be out there and that over-excitement, added with the pressure of wanting to do really well and perform on the international stage.... "Throw in a couple of nerves as well and I just sort of tensed up a little-bit when I got my opportunity to bowl," he was quick to admit that he felt tensed.

"So, overall, quite disappointed with the way I bowled, but it's always nice to get a wicket like that," said Swepson, who had the India captain offering him an easy return catch.

On a different note, he was asked if he sees two leg-spinners playing simultaneously for Australia, he said, "I think, two leg-spinners is fine. "You've seen the impact that leg-spinners had in T20 format, basically in all competitions; the BBL (Big Bash League), the IPL (Indian Premier League), international cricket, there's a lot of leg-spinners having a lot of impact," he said.

"That ability to spin the ball both ways puts doubt in the batsman's mind. That's where I think leg-spinners have that advantage in the T20 format," he further added.

More INDIA News

 
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Saturday, December 5, 2020, 13:09 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 5, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More