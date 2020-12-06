India vs Australia: Aussie star Mitchell Starc withdraws from T20 series on 'compassionate grounds'

Cricket Australia (CA) announced Starc's withdrawal on Sunday (December 6) – the day of the second T20 in Sydney – after the star bowler was informed about a family illness.

It remains to be seen when Starc will re-join the Australia squad ahead of their opening Test against India in Adelaide on December 17.

"There is nothing in the world more important than family and in this case Mitch is no exception," said Australia head coach Justin Langer.

"We will give Mitch all the time he needs and welcome him back into the squad with open arms whenever he feels the time is right for him and his family."

Starc, who missed the third and final ODI in Canberra due to injury niggles, returned for Friday's 11-run loss to India in the first T20.

The 30-year-old finished with 2-34, having produced combined figures of 1-149 in the 50-over series.