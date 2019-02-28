India Vs Australia: BCCI hails 'flexible' MS Dhoni for his 2.14m long stretch on the pitch - Watch

The second Twenty20 international between India and Australia witnessed something similar when Aussie wicketkeeper Peter Handscomb tried to stump Dhoni - who owns the reputation of being the fastest man behind the stumps.

37-year-old Dhoni stepped out to Adam Zampa as the bowler threw the ball wide off the batsman to get him stumped, but the former India captain showed his alertness and immediately entered into the crease before the Aussie stumper could dislodge the bails. The umpire went upstairs to confirm with the third umpire and the TV umpire ruled in favour of the batsman.

Highlights showed that Dhoni stretched his legs to 2.14 meters and get back into the crease.

Impressed with Dhoni's acrobatic skills, BCCI took to Twitter to upload the video. "How's that for a stretch from @msdhoni," tweeted BCCI.

Dhoni played a brilliant knock of 40 off 23 balls in the match played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Along with Kohli (72), Dhoni forged a partnership of 100 runs for the fourth wicket and guided the team to a decent total 190/4 in the stipulated 20 overs. Dhoni's knock reminded of his match-winning innings in IPL 2018 when the Chennai Super Kings skipper decimated host Royal Challengers Bangalore bowlers to chase down a target of 200-plus.

In the game against Australia, Dhoni smashed three sixes and as many fours. However, India lost the match by 7 wickets as Glenn Maxwell hammered a match-winning 113* to steer his team home with two balls to spare.