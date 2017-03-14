According to a report in ESPN Cricinfo, Broad rated the pitch "below average" while oufield was termed "very good".

According to the report in the website, Broad's inference was drawn from the fact that pitch had "variable bounce".

The "below average" rating may cause a bit of embarrassment for BCCI but does not carry any "penalty or fine". It is considered to be a better rating than "poor" or "unfit for play" which can bring in hefty sanction by the game's governing body.

The Bengaluru wicket saw Nathan Lyon get 8 fo 50 on the first day of the Test match while Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin got six wickets apeice in first and second inning respectively.

Ashwin was unplayable on the fourth day. Pune was the second Indian pitch to be rated poor in two seasons, after India beat South Africa in Nagpur in three days in 2015-16.

Since the ICC began its pitch and outfield monitoring process in 2006, four of the seven Full-Member pitches rated poor or unfit have belonged to India. There are talks that even the Ranchi pitch may not last the distance.

PTI