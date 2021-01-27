India vs Australia: Cricket Australia confirms Indian cricketers were racially abused; probe on for culprits

The CA said they are making further inquiry into the details in collaboration with the New South Wales Police to nail the culprits who subjected the two Indian cricketers to racial abuse during the Pink Test.

Sean Carroll, CA's Head of Integrity & Security, while providing an update on the investigation into crowd behaviour during the Sydney Test said: "Cricket Australia has submitted its report into crowd behaviour at the SCG during the third Test against India to the International Cricket Council.

"CA confirms that members of the Indian cricket team were subjected to racial abuse. CA's own investigation into the matter remains open, with CCTV footage, ticketing data and interviews with spectators still being analysed in an attempt to locate those responsible. Spectators who are found to have breached CA's Anti-Harassment Code face lengthy bans, further sanctions and referral to NSW Police.

"CA's investigation concluded that the spectators filmed and/or photographed by media in the Brewongle Stand concourse at the conclusion of the 86th over on day four of the Test did not engage in racist behaviour. As stated at the time of the incident, CA has a zero-tolerance policy towards discriminatory behaviour in all forms and, as hosts of the Border-Gavaskar series, apologises to the Indian men's cricket team.

"CA is awaiting confirmation from NSW Police that it has completed its investigation into the matter and will not offer further comment until it is received."