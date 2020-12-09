India vs Australia: David Warner heaps praise on Natarajan

The pacer made his international debut in the last ODI of the three-match series and picked up two wickets. He went on to play the full T20 international series, in which he played a clinical role in India’s 2-1 series win.

Natarajan picked up six wickets in the T20 series and bowled under an economy of 7, while his best performance came on his T20I debut as he returned with figures of 3/30 in his four overs spell.

While his teammates lauded his performance, the debutant drew praise from the opposition camp as well. Australia’s explosive batsman, David Warner, who has been out of action since the second ODI, due to an injury, lauded Natarajan’s impressive show.

Natarajan shared the dressing room with the opener as the duo played together for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in this year’s edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The seamer was labelled as the 'Yorker machine’ for his impressive show during the IPL. And the Tamil Nadu pacer carried on his form as he drew praise from one and all for his exceptional show.

Warner took to social media to congratulate Natarajan for a stellar show on his debut. “Win lose or draw we respect each other on and off the field. Despite losing the series I couldn’t be any happier for this guy @natarajan_jayaprakash such a nice guy and just loves the games so much. From being on the tour as a net bowler to debuting ODI/T20i for India what an achievement buddy well done!! #sunriser #orangearmy #cricket,” Warner said in an Instagram post.

While Australia defeated India 2-1 in the ODI series, the visitors bounced back with a 2-1 over the hosts in the T20I series. With the limited overs series done and dusted, the two sides will now lock horns in the four-match Test series, which is set to get underway on December 17.

In a big blow to the hosts, it was revealed on Wednesday, that the injured Warner will miss the opening Test against India. The left-hander is hoping to return for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.