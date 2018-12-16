Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

India Vs Australia: Finch cleared of serious damage after another finger blow

By Opta
India Vs Australia: Finch cleared of serious damage after another finger blow

Perth, Dec 16: Australia opener Aaron Finch was cleared of serious damage after taking another blow to the finger on day three of the second Test against India at Perth Stadium.

The opening batsman grimaced when he was struck on the right index digit off a sharp delivery from Mohammed Shami and retired hurt on 25.

Finch had twice taken a blown on the same finger when he was done for pace by team-mate Mitchell Starc in the nets.

Day 3 Highlights

The limited-overs captain has not suffered a fracture, but it remains to be seen whether he will be able to bat on a fourth day which Australia will start with a lead of 175 on 132-4.

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon said: "I'm still not sure whether he's going to bat, so if he bats he bats, if he doesn't we'll just have to make do with whatever we can get to.

"But great news for Aaron that he's been cleared of any serious damage."

Lyon claimed figures of 5/67 on a gripping day which saw Virat Kohli somewhat controversially dismissed for a majestic 123, Peter Handscomb adjudged to have held on to a slip catch off Pat Cummins.

Lyon's 14th five-wicket haul in the longest format moved him into the top 25 on the all-time list of Test wicket-takers and the spinner said there is plenty more to come.

"It's a bit surreal," Lyon said when informed he had risen above Allan Donald. "To pass the great 'White Lightning', it's pretty special.

"Those types of milestones for me personally haven't really sunk in. I don't think I'm at the top of my game yet. I think I've still got a lot of improvement, a lot of learning about the game and about off-spin bowling.

"I believe there's a lot around the corner for me if I keep working hard and keep wanting to get better.

"At the end of my career I'll sit down with my family and friends and hopefully have a beer with mum and dad and my brother and everyone else and just go 'okay, that's where we got to, that's pretty special'. But I've got a lot to achieve in my eyes."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: SPA 0 - 0 CHV
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Sunday, December 16, 2018, 18:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 16, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue