India vs Australia | Focus has been the red ball and am working on my lengths and seam movement: Shami

Virat Kohli’s side will take on hosts Australia in three ODI matches, followed by three T20Is and will bring the curtain down on the tour with a much-awaited four-match Test series.

Talking to BCCI, India pacer Mohammed Shami said that he is focussing on bowling with the red ball as he gears up for the test series which gets underway at the Adelaide Oval on December 17.

Talking about his preparations Shami said that he is working on his length and seam movement as he feels that the bowler needs to be able to control the ball.

“We are going to have a long tour starting with the white ball followed by pink and red ball Tests. My focus area has been the red ball and I am working on my lengths and seam movement.

“I have always felt that once you start pitching the ball at the lengths you desire, you can succeed in different formats. What you need is control,” Shami told BCCI.

Shami, who is spending time with the red ball during the net sessions, said that a bowler has to change his strategy according to the format he’s playing.

The right-arm fast bowler added, “I have done well with the white-ball and am now spending time in the nets bowling with the red one. You don’t bowl in the same area since both formats are different, but you basics don’t change much.”

The first Test of the four-match Test series will be a day-night game. The four-match series will be a part of the World Test Championship.

(With inputs from agencies)