India Vs Australia: Here's Probable India XI for 1st ODI in Hyderabad

1. Rohit Sharma
The limited-overs vice-captain couldn't score many runs during the ODI series in New Zealand and would be looking for a fresh start at home. The Mumbaikar has been in phenomenal form in the ODIs and Rohit must be hoping to start the series on a dominant note.
2. Shikhar Dhawan
Like Rohit, the southpaw from Delhi has also failed to remain consistent. He would also be looking to make most of the opportunities he gets in this series to regain his form before the World Cup.
Dhawan would be eager to play some big knocks in this series and take confidence, going into the quadrennial event.
3. Virat Kohli
The Indian captain and batting mainstay has been the backbone of the team. His quickfire knock at M Chinnaswamy in the second T20I against Australia given a glimpse of how the 30-year-old is going to perform in the upcoming ODIs.
Kohli and his fans would be expecting a couple of big match-winning knocks from the batting masterclass. Kohli - the captain - would also be looking to hone his captaincy skills, ahead of the World Cup and the Aussies are simply the right kind of opponents who could test his leadership.
4. Ambati Rayudu
The Hyderabadi cricketer would be hoping for a good start in front at his home ground. Rayudu must have recharged himself from the rest after a decent New Zealand ODI series. His gritty 90-run knock against New Zealand in the 5th ODI would also give him a lot of confidence.
The right-handed batsman who has cemented his spot at no. 4 must be hoping to consolidate it further and justify his selection.
5. MS Dhoni
The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman is looking in sublime form right from the start of 2019. Dhoni has scored runs in both T20Is and ODIs and that has brought a huge cheer on the faces of the team management as well as fans.
The 37-year-old has already played a couple of match-winning knocks in 2019 and must be looking to continue the momentum in the five ODIs.
6. Kedar Jadhav
The right-handed batsman didn't feature in the T20I squad but he would certainly return in the ODI series. Jadhav has established himself as a key middle-order batsman and a handy spinner.
The pint-size cricketer is often hailed as the man with a golden arm and captain Kohli would be looking towards him to break those partnerships.
7. Vijay Shankar/Yuzvendra Chahal
The Tamil Nadu all-rounder would feature in the Playing XI in the absence of Hardik Pandya and perform the duties of the third pacer. Shankar has performed his duties decently, whatever tasks he's been assigned.
Yuzvendra Chahal:
In the absence of Hardik Pandya, Jadeja gets preference over Chahal because the Rajkot all-rounder is also a sound batsman. Hence, the wrist-spinner from Haryana might lose his spot to Jadeja. However, if team management decides to go with it's both front-line spinners then Chahal could replace Vijay Shankar in the Playing XI.
8. Ravindra Jadeja
He was included in the squad as a replacement to Hardik Pandya and the Baroda cricketer's absence would ensure team management would look to Ravindra Jadeja to strengthen the lower batting order.
Also, the left-handed spinner is an economical bowler and exceptional fielder and hispresence into the middle would make a lot of difference against a quality side Australia.
9. Kuldeep Yadav
Kuldeep Yadav would be India's first-choice spinner in the opening ODI at Hyderabad. The chinaman has been in a rich vein of form and considering his exploits against the Aussies, Kuldeep would be the team's biggest weapon in the series.
10. Mohammed Shami
The Bengal paceman was a revelation for India during the limited-overs series in Australia and New Zealand and has been rewarded for his consistency. Shami would be hoping to cement his position in the limited-overs side and book a flight to England.
11. Jasprit Bumrah
The No.1 ranked bowler in the ODI is going to play a crucial role in India's good show against Australia in the series.
His sensational performance in the two T20Is against Australia augurs well for the team and captain Kohli would be hoping for nothing less from the most destructive limited-overs bowler in the world.