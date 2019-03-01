India Vs Australia: Here's Probable India XI for 1st ODI in Hyderabad

New Delhi, March 1: Team India would be looking for a fresh start when they take on Australia in the first one-day international in Hyderabad on Saturday (March 2).

India were defeated by the Aussies in the two-match Twenty20I series 2-0, which was captain Virat Kohli's first series defeat on home soil. The Men In Blue's winning streak at home since 2016 came to an abrupt end following their 7-wicket defeat against the Aussies in the second T20I in Bengaluru.

The hosts bowling looked inexperienced as most of the seasoned campaigners were rested and the Australian batsmen encashed the opportunity with open hands. The team management would be hoping to plug in the loopholes in the remaining five ODIs before ICC World Cup 2019.

INDvAUS, 1st ODI: Preview

The T20I series win against India would have certainly boosted the morale of the Aaron Finch-led side and they must be raring to continue the same momentum in the ODI series.

However, India shouldn't be too disheartened with the defeat in the 20-over format and must be eager to make a comeback in the 50-over format. They must take a lot of confidence from their past ODI performances at home and also against the Aussies.

India have won 12 of their last 13 bilateral ODI series, including their last three on the bounce; their only ODI series defeat since 2015 was a 2-1 loss to England in July 2018.

The Men In Blue have won six of their last seven ODIs on home soil against Australia, including a seven-wicket victory in their most recent such fixture in Nagpur during October 2017. They have won seven of their last nine ODIs against Australia, including their last two on the bounce; that nine-game period was preceded by a six-game losing streak.

Here's how India's probable XI might be for the 1st ODI:

1. Rohit Sharma The limited-overs vice-captain couldn't score many runs during the ODI series in New Zealand and would be looking for a fresh start at home. The Mumbaikar has been in phenomenal form in the ODIs and Rohit must be hoping to start the series on a dominant note. 2. Shikhar Dhawan Like Rohit, the southpaw from Delhi has also failed to remain consistent. He would also be looking to make most of the opportunities he gets in this series to regain his form before the World Cup. Dhawan would be eager to play some big knocks in this series and take confidence, going into the quadrennial event. 3. Virat Kohli The Indian captain and batting mainstay has been the backbone of the team. His quickfire knock at M Chinnaswamy in the second T20I against Australia given a glimpse of how the 30-year-old is going to perform in the upcoming ODIs. Kohli and his fans would be expecting a couple of big match-winning knocks from the batting masterclass. Kohli - the captain - would also be looking to hone his captaincy skills, ahead of the World Cup and the Aussies are simply the right kind of opponents who could test his leadership. 4. Ambati Rayudu The Hyderabadi cricketer would be hoping for a good start in front at his home ground. Rayudu must have recharged himself from the rest after a decent New Zealand ODI series. His gritty 90-run knock against New Zealand in the 5th ODI would also give him a lot of confidence. The right-handed batsman who has cemented his spot at no. 4 must be hoping to consolidate it further and justify his selection. 5. MS Dhoni The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman is looking in sublime form right from the start of 2019. Dhoni has scored runs in both T20Is and ODIs and that has brought a huge cheer on the faces of the team management as well as fans. The 37-year-old has already played a couple of match-winning knocks in 2019 and must be looking to continue the momentum in the five ODIs. 6. Kedar Jadhav The right-handed batsman didn't feature in the T20I squad but he would certainly return in the ODI series. Jadhav has established himself as a key middle-order batsman and a handy spinner. The pint-size cricketer is often hailed as the man with a golden arm and captain Kohli would be looking towards him to break those partnerships. 7. Vijay Shankar/Yuzvendra Chahal The Tamil Nadu all-rounder would feature in the Playing XI in the absence of Hardik Pandya and perform the duties of the third pacer. Shankar has performed his duties decently, whatever tasks he's been assigned. Yuzvendra Chahal: In the absence of Hardik Pandya, Jadeja gets preference over Chahal because the Rajkot all-rounder is also a sound batsman. Hence, the wrist-spinner from Haryana might lose his spot to Jadeja. However, if team management decides to go with it's both front-line spinners then Chahal could replace Vijay Shankar in the Playing XI. 8. Ravindra Jadeja He was included in the squad as a replacement to Hardik Pandya and the Baroda cricketer's absence would ensure team management would look to Ravindra Jadeja to strengthen the lower batting order. Also, the left-handed spinner is an economical bowler and exceptional fielder and hispresence into the middle would make a lot of difference against a quality side Australia. 9. Kuldeep Yadav Kuldeep Yadav would be India's first-choice spinner in the opening ODI at Hyderabad. The chinaman has been in a rich vein of form and considering his exploits against the Aussies, Kuldeep would be the team's biggest weapon in the series. 10. Mohammed Shami The Bengal paceman was a revelation for India during the limited-overs series in Australia and New Zealand and has been rewarded for his consistency. Shami would be hoping to cement his position in the limited-overs side and book a flight to England. 11. Jasprit Bumrah The No.1 ranked bowler in the ODI is going to play a crucial role in India's good show against Australia in the series. His sensational performance in the two T20Is against Australia augurs well for the team and captain Kohli would be hoping for nothing less from the most destructive limited-overs bowler in the world.