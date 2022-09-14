India vs Australia: How to buy tickets for Mohali, Nagpur, Hyderabad T20Is, price list

1 Tickets for Mohali T20I

The first T20I will be held at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium on September 20. The ticket sale has already been open on September 11 and there was a 40 per cent sale on Day 1, as there was a technical glitch. So, you might just find a few remaining online. You can still try to get tickets from the stadium counters. There will be student discount for some tickets and while showing school/college identity cards, tickets can purchased at Rs 300/-.

Other than that, the tickets at Mohali are priced at Rs 10000, Rs 7500, Rs 5000, Rs 2000, Rs 1500 and Rs 1000.

2 Tickets for Nagpur T20I

The second T20I between India and Australia will be held at the Vidarbha Cricket Association stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur, on September 23. This is one of the best stadiums in India with host of facilities. The ticket sale will start on Sunday (September 18). The online ticket sale will commence first before the stadium counters getting active. The online ticket redemption centre will be active till September 22, 5 PM IST. The counters will start from 9 AM IST. The counter is located at Bilimoria Pavilion, Civil Lines.

Ticket prices for Nagpur is set at: Rs 6000, Rs 5000, Rs 4000, Rs 3500, Rs 2000, Rs 1800, Rs 650, Rs 500.

Students tickets: Students tickets can be purchased at Rs 100 after producing school / college identity card.

3 Tickets for Hyderabad T20I

The 3rd T20I between India and Australia will be held at the Hyderabad Cricket Association stadium at Uppal, on September 25. The sale of tickets will commence closer to the match date, and the rates should match the other venues. There would also be a student discount tickets at this stadium. We will update soon as the Hyderabad Cricket Association reveals the date and price list.

4 Where to buy tickets

The tickets are available online at Paytm insider. The tickets can also be purchased offline at stadium counters.