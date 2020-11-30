India vs Australia: Irfan Pathan questions Indian bowlers consistency

After 66-run thrashing in the first ODI on Friday (November 27), Australia won the second ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground by 51 runs and gained a 2-0 unassailable lead in the three-match series.

Opting to bat first, the hosts posted a mammoth 389/4 with the top five batsmen scoring half-centuries. The Indian bowlers failed to get an early breakthrough for the second match in a row and Pathan, who says the bowlers are of top quality, took to social media and questioned their ability to be consistent.

"Quality of our bowlers is unquestionable but consistency is. It was all about finding the right length in Australia that to quickly which hasn't happened yet #AUSvIND," Pathan tweeted.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have accounted for six wickets in total in the two matches with the former, who is considered one of the best in world right now, managing to take just two in two. Apart from the new ball pair, the spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja too have failed to be among the wickets.

The bowling unit will look for a quick turnaround when team India will meet Australia in a dead rubber on Wednesday (December 2) in Canberra.