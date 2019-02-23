India Vs Australia: Jasprit Bumrah on the verge of surpassing R Ashwin's T20I feat

The right-arm pacer from Gujarat would be looking to surpass fellow teammate Ravichandran Ashwin to become the fastest Indian bowler to fifty T20I wickets.

1st T20I: Preview

Bumrah has so far picked up 48 wickets in 40 T20Is and two short of the milestone. Ashwin, who has 52 scalps from 46 matches, is the only bowler to have achieved this feat.

Yuzvendra Chahal (45 wickets from 29 games) is the third on this list and the leg-spinner must be looking to get those five wickets in the two games against Australia.

Both Bumrah and Chahal would be chasing the personal milestone apart from improving their T20I rankings. Bumrah hasn't played too many T20Is lately and has dropped to 27th position in the T20I rankings while Chahal sits at 17th spot in the list.

Kuldeep Yadav is the highest-ranked Indian in this list. The chinaman is second on the list after Afghanistan spin sensation Rashid Khan.

India will play Australia in the first T20I at Visakhapatnam on Sunday (February 24) and the second encounter will be held in Bengaluru on Wednesday (February 27).

India's T20I Squad: Virat Kohli(Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Krunal Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Sidharth Kaul, Mayank Markande.