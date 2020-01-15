India vs Australia: Just bad day in office: BCCI president Ganguly on 1st ODI

India's batting flopped as Australia surpassed a total of 255 easily, riding on hundreds from skipper Aaron Finch and the dashing David Warner.

"The next two one dayers against Australia will be a cracker. This indian team is a strong team .. just had a bad day in office .. been in this situation before and have come back to win from 2-0 down two seasons ago ..good luck," Ganguly tweeted.

India play the second ODI in Rajkot on Friday, January 17, followed by the final game in Bengaluru on Sunday, January 19.