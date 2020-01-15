Cricket
India vs Australia: Just bad day in office: BCCI president Ganguly on 1st ODI

By Pti
ganguly

Mumbai, Jan 15: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly feels that India's humiliating 10-wicket defeat against Australia was "one bad day in office" and team has the capability to bounce back in the next two games.

India's batting flopped as Australia surpassed a total of 255 easily, riding on hundreds from skipper Aaron Finch and the dashing David Warner.

"The next two one dayers against Australia will be a cracker. This indian team is a strong team .. just had a bad day in office .. been in this situation before and have come back to win from 2-0 down two seasons ago ..good luck," Ganguly tweeted.

India play the second ODI in Rajkot on Friday, January 17, followed by the final game in Bengaluru on Sunday, January 19.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 15, 2020, 21:04 [IST]
