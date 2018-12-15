India vs Australia: Khawaja unconcerned by poor start to India series

India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 2: Kohli, Rahane keep India steady | India vs Australia: Ishant confident as Kohli carries India into day three

After a stunning 141 to salvage a draw against Pakistan in Dubai was followed by knee surgery in October, Khawaja has scored just 41 runs across three innings versus India.

The batsman, who has only found the boundary once from 205 balls faced during the series, has been relied upon to shoulder a greater share of responsibility at the top of the order with David Warner and Steve Smith suspended.

Despite a difficult start against the top-ranked Test side, Khawaja is remaining upbeat about his chances of making an impact.

"Cricket is a funny game, it goes in circles," Khawaja told a post-match news conference.

"I've scored a lot of runs this year. A lot of runs in first-class cricket over in Glamorgan, then 'Aussie A', and then in the UAE.

"There's going to be a couple of innings here and there where I don't, and that's just part of the game. Nothing changes a lot. Credit to the bowlers when they bowl well to you.

"If you're not scoring runs you don't have to reinvent the wheel. You just go out there next time and get some more runs.

"It could be a lot worse. I could get three first-ballers."

Australia were all out for 326 in the first session on Saturday and had India in trouble at 8-2 in reply, but unbeaten fifties from Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane got the tourists to stumps in a strong position at 172-3.

Khawaja hopes his team can make an early breakthrough on day three and put some pressure on what appears to be a long India tail.

"If we get a couple of wickets early and break this partnership right now - it's not an easy wicket to start off on," said Khawaja.

"If we do that we'll have our chance at that tail, but we still have to be quite disciplined."