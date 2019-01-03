Cricket

India Vs Australia: KL Rahul slammed on Twitter for flop show in Sydney Test

New Delhi, Jan 3: India opener KL Rahul failed to encash the opportunity at hand as he was dismissed cheaply for 9 in the first innings of the Sydney Test against Australia on Thursday (January 3).

The Karnataka cricketer, who isn't going with the best of form, was given another chance by the team management when he was included in the Playing XI as a replacement to Rohit Sharma. Rahul opened the innings with buddy Mayank Agarwal but his stay into the middle was short-lived as he was dismissed just on the ninth delivery of the day's play.

Rahul had got two boundaries in his small innings but the batsman wasn't looking in his zone before getting dismissed by Josh Hazlewood. The right-handed batsman's struggle with the ball going away from him continued and was eventually lured into playing one to be caught comfortably by Shaun Marsh at first slip for 9.

It was the fourth occasion in this series when Lokesh Rahul was dismissed by Hazlewood. The Karnataka batsman never looked at ease against Australian pacers and failed to give his team a decent start. It was just one occasion in this series when he didn't lose his wicket before a fifty-run opening stand.

It was Rahul's poor show prompted Twitterati to once again question the position of the batsman.

Here's how he was criticised on the social media:

Earlier in the day, India opted against selecting Ravichandran Ashwin, instead picked Kuldeep Yadav as their second spinner in Sydney.

Ashwin was initially ruled out of India's squad due to the side strain that kept him out in Perth, only for the tourists to then change tack and reveal a decision on his availability would be made on the morning of the game.

The off-spinner did bowl at the Sydney Cricket Ground prior to Thursday's toss but was ultimately left out as India picked Kuldeep in place of Ishant Sharma, giving them a second frontline spin option in addition to Ravindra Jadeja.

India won the toss and opted to bat, with KL Rahul replacing Rohit Sharma in their other change. Rohit had been ruled out earlier in the week after returning home for the birth of his first child.

Australia's team also shows two alterations, with Aaron Finch and Mitchell Marsh axed.

Usman Khawaja will open in Finch's absence, while Marnus Labuschagne is slated to bat at three and Peter Handscomb returns in the middle order.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 3, 2019, 10:56 [IST]
