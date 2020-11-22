India vs Australia: Kohli will be missed but he made the right decision: Shastri

But head coach Ravi Shastri backed the skipper saying Kohli made the 'right decision’ to fly back for the birth of his first child.

As quoted by ESPNCricinfo, Shastri supported Kohli’s decision and added that the skipper would obviously be missed during the Test series.

“I think it’s the right decision he’s taking. These moments don’t come time and time again. He has the opportunity, he’s going back, and I think he’ll be happier for that,” Shastri told ABC Sport, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo.

“If you see where India have gone in the last five-six years, there’s no doubt in absolutely anyone’s mind that he’s the driving force and the man behind it (the Indian team’s success). So he obviously would be missed. But like I say, in adversity comes opportunity. There are a lot of young guys in the side and it’s an opportunity for them,” he added.

Kohli will be a part of the ODI and T20 series. The first ODI will be held on November 27, followed by two more, before the three-match T20 series get underway. Following that India will play a four match Test series.

The Test series will be a part of the World Test Championship. Kohli, will be available on till the first Test.

Following the conclusion of the first of the four Tests, the Indian skipper will fly back home as BCCI has granted him paternity leave.

The first Test between India and Australia will begin from December 17 at the Adelaide Oval and it will be a day night contest.

(With inputs from agencies)