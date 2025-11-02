Former India Youth Player who played with Irfan Pathan, passes away aged 40 after Tragic Incident

Cricket India vs Australia Live Streaming 3rd T20I: Where to Watch IND vs AUS in India, UK and USA Online? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Sunday, November 2, 2025, 13:09 [IST]

The spotlight shifts to the T20 format as India (IND) and Australia (AUS) lock horns in the opening clash of the five-match series on Wednesday, October 29, at the scenic Manuka Oval in Canberra.

This marks the first time in over 16 months that the two cricketing powerhouses will face each other in the shortest format-their previous meeting coming during the 2024 T20 World Cup, where India emerged champions.

Australia enter the series on the back of impressive form across formats. In their last five T20Is, they've suffered just one defeat, underlining their strength and balance. Spearheaded by the ever-reliable Josh Hazlewood, the Australian bowling unit looks formidable, while the batting order-featuring Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Matt Short, and Josh Inglis-packs plenty of firepower.

India, meanwhile, return to T20I action after clinching the Asia Cup title, where they triumphed over arch-rivals Pakistan in the final. The squad remains largely unchanged from that tournament, with Nitish Kumar Reddy being the only new face. With both teams in top form, fans can expect a thrilling contest to kick off the series.

The Manuka Oval, one of Australia's most picturesque cricket venues, has steadily gained popularity for T20Is. Since hosting its first 20-over international in 2019, it has seen five matches, with chasing teams winning around 40 percent of them. A total above 180 generally proves competitive here, though the surface offers enough for batters and bowlers alike-making for an evenly poised battle under lights.

India vs Australia Predicted Playing 11

India: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Shivam Dube/Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen/Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Sean Abbott, Matt Kuhnemann.

India vs Australia Live Streaming: Where to Watch 3rd T20I on TV and Online?

India

The India vs Australia 3rd T20I match will be telecast on Star Sports Network on TV and on the JioHotstar app from 1:45 PM IST.

Pakistan

The India vs Australia 3rd T20I match will be telecast on Ten Sports from 1:15 pm Pakistan time, while the live streaming will be available on Tapmad app and website.

Bangladesh

The India vs Australia 3rd T20I match will be live streamed via Toffee app from 2:15 pm Bangladesh time.

United Kingdom

The India vs Australia 3rd T20I match will be telecast on TNT Sports from 7:45 am BST and live streaming on Discovery+ in the United Kingdom on Sunday.

USA

The India vs Australia 3rd T20I match can be watched via Willow TV network from 4:15 AM ET / 1:15 AM PT (Sunday) in USA.