India Vs Australia: MS Dhoni suffers injury scare, gets hit on forearm during net session

Dhoni sustained an injury on his right forearm while taking throwdowns from the team's support staff member Raghavendra. The former India captain had a long batting session at the nets and like all first-team players were taking throwdowns after the formal session, as per a PTI report.

It was one such delivery from Raghavendra that kicked up and Dhoni was hit on the right forearm. The veteran was in some pain and didn't bat after that as a precautionary measure.

Whether the injury is serious enough to make him doubtful for the opening ODI couldn't be ascertained. A final call is expected to be taken by the evening.

In case Dhoni is unavailable, then Rishabh Pant is expected to don the big gloves. That is the most likely option in case Dhoni fails to get fit in time.

If the team management is keen on checking all the fringe batting options, then KL Rahul and Ambati Rayudu could both play in the XI with Rahul keeping.

India are aiming to bounce back in the five-match ODI series after losing both the T20s.

India were defeated by the Aussies in the two-match Twenty20 series 2-0, which was captain Virat Kohli's first series defeat on home soil. The Men In Blue's winning streak at home since 2016 came to an abrupt end following their 7-wicket defeat against the Aussies in the second T20I in Bengaluru.

