India vs Australia | Natarajan added to ODI squad as Saini's back-up; Ishant Sharma ruled out of Test series

Natarajan, who had impressed during the IPL 2020 for Sunrisers Hyderabad, had already been named in the T20I squad of India.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added T Natarajan to India's squad for the three-match ODI series against Australia starting Friday (November 27). Navdeep Saini (has) complained of back spasm and Natarajan has been added as a back-up," a release from the BCCI said.

However, it was curtains for veteran pacer Ishant Sharma, who is recovering from a side strain that he picked up while playing for Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020. He has been ruled out of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The BCCI also said Rohit Sharma will be assessed on December 11 to have a clear picture on his fitness. Rohit has been named in the Test squad for the last two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Player-wise fitness report

Rohit Sharma: He is presently undergoing rehabilitation at the NCA. Rohit Sharma's next assessment will be conducted on December 11 following which the BCCI will have clarity on his participation in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

Rohit Sharma had to come back to Mumbai after the IPL (2020) to attend to his ailing father. His father is now recuperating well and that has allowed him to travel to the NCA and start his rehabilitation.

Ishant Sharma: Ishant has recovered completely from his side strain injury sustained during IPL 2020 in the UAE. While he's building up his workload in order to achieve Test match fitness, Ishant Sharma has been ruled out of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

India's revised ODI squad: Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan.