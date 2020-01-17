Rajkot stadium may get a roof-top cover a la Wimbledon to make it weather proof

Gujarat is also the home venue of Sardar Patel Gujarat Stadium, which is being billed as the largest cricket stadium in the world with a capacity of over one lakh spectators. The idea of an all-weather cricket stadium at Khanderi was mooted after an erratic monsoon season washed away several matches across the country in the last few seasons.

"Since the monsoons here are very unpredictable, we have seen a lot of matches-domestic and internationals-getting washed out. So, we had a look at the various kinds of roofs we can go in for. One is a retractable one [like the one at Wimbledon] and the other is a permanent roof, resembling a dome. We are working on the feasibility of both.

"It's not that we want a roof just for the sake of it or to be different from others. This will be a very carefully taken decision as the cost involved is huge. We must also take into account hosting maximum number of international matches here to make it a feasible investment. Then there are various factors like the placement of floodlights, etc that need to be considered as well. It's a French company that we are in talks with," Saurashtra Cricket Association president Jaydev Shah was quoted as saying by the Mid-Day.