India vs Australia: Report card of Indian players after historic series triumph

1. KL Rahul - 2/10

The Bengaluru man hardly played any role in this series. He hardly looked a confident batsman and the highlight of the series was the six over extra cover he slammed off Pat Cummins in the second inning at Adelaide when he made 44. A lot to sort out for Rahul before he can think of a return to the longest format. Record: 57 runs from three Tests at 11.40.

2. M Vijay - 2.5/10

Vijay looked good to stay on but never really cashed in on the time he spent at crease. His Test career has once again slipped to limbo after the series against Australia. The team management preferred Rahul for the final Test when they needed an opener to push down Hanuma Vihari to No 6. Record: 49 runs from two Tests at 12.25.

3. Cheteshwar Pujara - 9/10

India's best batsman on this tour. He towered over every batsmen, including Virat Kohli, with the kind of batting that we dream from a Test batsman. He was solid and blunted the Aussie attack with confidence. His hundred at Adelaide was the difference between the two sides, helping India to a thin 31-run win. And India never let go the advantage they gained from the first Test. Record: 521 runs from 4 Tests at 74.42.

4. Virat Kohli - 7.5/10

Kohli, best batsman during India's last tour of Australia and in the recent tours to South Africa and England, was not at his imposing best. He was India's third highest run-getter behind Pujara and Rishabh Pant though got a hundred at Perth in a losing cause. But he stood at the forefront as captain and kept the team ahead in the crucial moments. Record: 282 runs from 4 Tests at 40.28.

5. Ajinkya Rahane - 5/10

The Indian vice-captain did not get a hundred but played an important part with two fifties. The most important among them was the 70 he made in the second innings at Adelaide and along with Pujara he milked 87 runs for the fourth wicket that helped India push the lead. Record: 217 runs from 4 Tests at 31.

6. Rishabh Pant - 6.5/10

A century at Sydney lifted him to the second highest run-getter for India in this series and has been excellent behind the stumps more often than not. But Pant will have to inculcate some patience and work on his defence. And his wicketkeeping need to be tidied up but the series offered a lot of positive signs. Record: 350 runs from 4 Tests at 58.33; and 20 catches.

7. Mayank Agarwal - 8/10

The right-handed opener debuted at Melbourne and made an immediate impact with a solid fifty. His was a much anticipated debut and showed the Indian selectors missed a trick by not blooding him earlier. And he might have just sealed one spot in this Test line for some time to come. Record: 195 runs from two Tests at 65.

8. Ravindra Jadeja - 6/10

Jadeja did not have any high impact effort in this series but kept his end going. Jadeja took 7 seven wickets and scored an 81 at Sydney that pushed India's total past the 600-run mark. As usual he was economical too conceding runs at just 2.2 runs per over. Record: 90 runs from 2 Tests at 30; 7 wickets at 28.57.

9. Jasprit Bumrah - 9/10

Like Pujara in batting, Bumrah was India's standout bowler. He never gave any leeway to the Aussie batsmen as his unorthodox action and angles kept them on tenterhooks. He was the go-to-man of Kohli in this series and never really let him down either. Record - 21 wickets from 4 Tests at 17. Economy: 2.2.

10. Hanuma Vihari - 5/10

Vihari did not play the Adelaide Test and came at No 6 at Perth and opened at Melbourne and went back to No 6 at Sydney. It might have been a bit unsettling experience for him but the time he spent at MCG at the pole position 80 minutes for his 66-ball 8 helped Indian batsmen to settle down. He did the job for the team. Record: 111 runs from three Tests at 22.20.

11. Mohammed Shami - 7/10

Shami was the perfect foil for Bumrah. He did not allow the pressure to drop and his own intensity too was sustained the whole series. Shami had also managed to ping Aaron Finch on the fingers that required a scan. Record: 16 wickets from 4 matches at 26.18.

12. Ishant Sharma - 6.5/10

Till an injury sidelined him ahead of the Sydney Test, Ishant formed a terrific trio with Bumrah and Shami. The inswinger that got through the defence of Finch at Adelaide will remain in the memory for a long time to come. It set the tone for the series. Record - 11 wickets from 3 Tests at 23.81.

13. Rohit Sharma - 4/10

An injury and the birth of his first child limited Rohit's appearance to two Tests. Rohit hardly made any difference and the way he threw his wicket away in the first innings at Adelaide earned him a lot of criticism too. It might just take some more time for him to return to Test cricket. Record: 106 runs two Tests at 35.33.

14. R Ashwin - 3/10

He made a good impact at Adelaide taking six wickets in the match that helped India win the match by 31 runs. But a left abdominal strain confined him to the bunches for the rest of the series. Ashwin played a crucial support hand to Pujara at Adelaide. He might be wanting to look at his fitness a bit more seriously. Record: 6 wickets from 1 match at 24.83, economy 1.7.

15. Umesh Yadav - 2/10

Totally underwhelming at Perth, a pitch that had something for the bowlers. He neither managed to pluck wickets nor contained the run-flow. Soon, he might be overtaken by younger pacers if he does not get his act right. Record: 2 wickets from 1 Test at 69.5

16. Kuldeep Yadav - 5/10

The chinaman bowler played in the final Test at Sydney and took five wickets. There is promise but some distance to go before he can be considered as the lone spinner in the side or give a challenge to Ashwin for the spot in Test cricket. Record: 5 wickets from 1 match at 19.8.