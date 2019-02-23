Rishabh Pant should look to book World Cup berth with impressive show against Australia: Harbhajan Singh

The 5-match ODI series against Australia is going to be India's last rubber before the quadrennial event in England and Wales. The upcoming series is widely seen as India's last attempt to fine tune its combination and figure out the possible squad.

Preview 1st T20I: India Vs Australia

Talking to Aaj Tak, Harbhajan Singh opined that both Pant and KL Rahul could cement the World Cup berth with good performance. Pant could be used as a floater while Rahul could be the third opener for the Men In Blue in England. Rahul even slammed a T20I ton in England last year.

"This is the opportunity for Rishabh Pant to cement his place in the World Cup squad and for KL Rahul, obviously this is the chance. If Rahul fails to get runs, then we should not be too surprised to see Pant as an opener and Dinesh Karthik could get a spot in the team in that case," Harbhajan told Aaj Tak.

The Turbanator also believes that the Indians are going to field the same squad, that features against Australia, for the World Cup.

"I don't think there will be changes in the Indian team for the World Cup even if someone plays amazingly well in the IPL, be it Suresh Raina or any youngster. I don't think the 15-man squad will change, unless there are injuries or so. BCCI is also looking at the squad in the manner of who to rest and how during the IPL, so the squad is more or less locked," he said.

He also stated the Virat Kohli and his band will be clear favourites going into the series and must be upbeat with the arrival of Jasprit Bumrah in their ranks.

"Given India's current form, I don't think any team will be able to beat them. Even if India give their 60 per cent, they will win the ODI series 4-1. Jasprit Bumrah's return is a big plus for Team India," Harbhajan said.

Earlier, chairman of selectors MSK Prasad hinted that the team management would look to give Pant enough chances before World Cup.

"Prior to this Pant played four Tests in Australia, so we wanted to give him a break. He's now had a break of good 20 days. Then played against England Lions in a couple of one-dayers in which he did exceedingly well. Later, we sent him to New Zealand for the T20 series. So, now we want to give him enough chances before the World Cup," Prasad told media persons while announcing India's squad for Australia series at home.

He further stated that 18 cricketers have been shortlisted for the upcoming ODI World Cup and the BCCI is in talks with their respective IPL franchises to manage their workload ahead of the mega-event in England.