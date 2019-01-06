Rohit Sharma didn't send right signal by skipping Sydney Test, feels Ashish Nehra

Talking about Rohit's future in Test cricket on broadcaster Sony Ten, Nehra said, "Rohit Sharma is one of the best cricketers in white-ball cricket but when it comes to Test cricket it's about how serious he is about his future in Test cricket. He has flown back home due to family issues but ideally, he should have stayed and played the fourth Test. This shouldn't have sent a positive signal to the skipper and team management as it was a genuine opportunity for him to cement his spot in the side.

Rohit becomes a father

Nehra further added, "He hasn't established himself as a Test regular. He played a reckless stroke in Adelaide Test after getting settled in the first innings, missed the second game due to illness and scored a half-century in the third Test. He should have stayed back and played the fourth Test in Sydney and taken a leave from the ODI series against Australia and made a comeback in New Zealand series because his berth in the limited-overs squad is confirmed."

Nehra further stressed that a Test comeback will be tough for Rohit as Hanuma Vihari - who batted at No. 3 in Rohit's absence - did well and deserves to be in the side when India play their next Test in August. Vihari scored 42 in the first innings of the Sydney Test before being given LBW in a contentious manner.

Rohit flew back to India earlier this week after his wife Ritika Sajdeh gave birth to their first child. Rohit became the father of a baby girl of December 31st and the cricketer left for India immediately to be with his wife and newly-born child.

The right-handed batsman from Mumbai scored a match-winning half-century in the first innings and was dismissed for a duck in the second innings of the Boxing Day Test, which concluded on December 30. India won that game by 137 runs.