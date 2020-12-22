India vs Australia: Smith not worried about back injury

The 31-year-old had missed some training time in the build-up to the series opener at Adelaide and was still feeling a little stiff , but said he been able to prevent serious flare-ups from the long-standing issue.

"It's just something I need to manage whenever it goes and I probably haven't had an episode since 2014, I think it was, so hopefully they can continue to be six years apart if they come," Smith was quoted as saying in Australian media.

"If I'm moving around and laying down I'm good. If I sit around for too long it's not great for it, but I'm not worried about it.

"I think everything will be fine and I'll be good to go."

Smith scored just one run in the first innings at Adelaide and was one not out when Joe Burns hit the winnings runs as Australia secured an eight-wicket victory over the tourists, who had been dismissed for a record-low 36 in their second innings.

But he has an impressive record at the MCG.

In his seven Boxing Day Tests at the iconic 'G', the right hander has scored 908 runs at 113.50 with four centuries and three other scores more than 50.

"I like batting at the MCG," Smith said.

"There's nothing like the thrill and you get the shivers down your spine when you walk out to bat on Boxing Day with the crowd yelling, and it's like a dream come true in a way."

India will be looking to bounce back after their humiliating loss at Adelaide, but their task is easier said than done with regular skipper Virat Kohli returning home, having availed paternity leave.

Kohli's deputy in longer formats -- Ajinkya Rahane -- will lead the side in the remaining three Test matches of the Australian summer.

(With inputs from Agencies)