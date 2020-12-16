India vs Australia: Steve Smith expected to be fit for Adelaide Test

A back concern for Smith gave injury-hit Australia another worry ahead of the day-night first Test starting in Adelaide on Thursday (December 17).

David Warner (adductor) and Will Pucovski (concussion) have already been ruled out, and Smith's absence would have been a major blow.

But captain Tim Paine said on Wednesday (December 16) he expected Smith to be available.

"He's played all the one-dayers. Once we got to Adelaide he batted literally for four days straight so his preparation has been very good," he told a news conference.

"He's been out in the middle of the Adelaide Oval batting under lights. We expect him to play. He's had a stiff back before, yesterday was more precautionary obviously, he's in to train today so we'll see how he goes.

"But come tomorrow I think whether he's a bit sore in the back or stiff in the back, I think he normally gets up and gets through it and finds a way to score runs like he always does."

Paine also revealed that the talented all-rounder Cameron Green, who scored an unbeaten century for Australia A against India in a tour match earlier this month, will make his Test debut in the pink ball Test.

Green, who has scored 363 runs at an average of 72.6 to begin the Sheffield Shield season, has also been under an injury cloud due to a concussion..

The 21-year-old has been guaranteed a Test debut if he is fit – and Paine believes he will be ready to go.

"I think he's pretty good to go," Paine said.

"He obviously trained really well with us yesterday, reports are he's pulled up really well this morning, intends to train again today so all things going well Cam Green will make his Test debut tomorrow which is great news for him, great news for us and great news for Australian cricket fans."

Paine said Australia had a team picked for the Test, but he gave nothing away amid uncertainty over who will open with Joe Burns in poor form.