India vs Australia, T20I Series: Live Streaming, TV Channel, Time, Full Schedule, Squads Info

The second and third T20Is will be played at Nagpur and Hyderabad respectively as both the teams will hit the road to the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 properly.

Australia team has landed in India ahead of the T20I series, and they would like to begin their title defence with a series win over India, one of their potential rivals for the world title a month down the line.

India could not offer a settled performance in the recent Asia Cup 2022, failing to enter the final and losing to Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage.

Now, India have a full strength squad and would like to make a statement that they are ready to launch another shy at the world title that they had won back in 2007.

So, here is the squads, telecast info and schedule of India vs Australia T20I series.

1. Squads India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah. Australia: Aaron Finch (Captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa. 2. India vs Australia, Schedule 1st T20I: September 20, Mohali 2nd T20I: September 23, Nagpur 3rd T20I: September 25, Hyderabad. 3. Where to watch, IST Time All the T20Is will start at 7.30 PM IST. All the matches will be live on Star Sports Networks and the live streaming will be on Disney + HotStar. 4. India vs Australia head to head in T20Is India have played 23 T20Is between each other so far. India have a handy advantage in head to head record with 13 wins against Australia’s 9 victories. One match was ended in no-result.