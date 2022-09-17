India vs Australia, T20I Series: Live Streaming, TV Channel, Time, Full Schedule, Squads Info

1. Squads
India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.
Australia: Aaron Finch (Captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.
2. India vs Australia, Schedule
1st T20I: September 20, Mohali
2nd T20I: September 23, Nagpur
3rd T20I: September 25, Hyderabad.
3. Where to watch, IST Time
All the T20Is will start at 7.30 PM IST. All the matches will be live on Star Sports Networks and the live streaming will be on Disney + HotStar.
4. India vs Australia head to head in T20Is
India have played 23 T20Is between each other so far. India have a handy advantage in head to head record with 13 wins against Australia’s 9 victories. One match was ended in no-result.