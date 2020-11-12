India vs Australia: Team India arrives in Oz for much-anticipated tour

The Indian team left from Dubai for Australia from the UAE after the conclusion of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

India in Australia: Virat Kohli-led Indian team departs for Aus



After Mumbai Indians defended their title, to lift a fifth IPL trophy, the team left the very next day to return to their national duty. Kohli and company landed in Australia on Thursday for the series set to start on November 27 with the first ODI.

After the team landed, BCCI tweeted a picture of the players along with a caption, “Hello Australia! #TeamIndia is here!”

India’s tour of Australia will see the two sides play a three-match ODI series, three-match T20 series and four Test.

While India is currently placed on top of the points table in the Test Championship, Australia are placed a rung below the Men in Blues, at second place.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli will be available for only the first Test match as he has been granted paternity leave by the BCCI.

The India-Australia series will get underway with the first ODI, set to be held on November 27. The T20 series will get underway on December 4 in Canberra. The first Test match will be held from December 17 to 21 at the Adelaide Oval.